A Bold NFL Draft Prediction for the Rams
The Los Angeles Rams entered the offseason set on assembling a top-tier caliber after barely losing to a Philadelphia Eagles team with more talent in the playoffs. The Rams were undeniably one of the better teams in the league this past season, but next season, they aim to be the best.
Los Angeles has already put together a solid free agency period, adding veteran wide receiver Davante Adams, among others. After doing so last offseason, the Rams aim to have another productive NFL Draft this offseason and hope for a deeper playoff run.
Sterling Xie of the Pro Football Network released bold predictions for every team in the National Football League. Xie believes the Rams will draft a defensive back in the first round, something they have not done in nearly 20 years, making Xie's prediction a bold one indeed.
"The Los Angeles Rams haven’t picked a first-round defensive back since 2006, when they took Tye Hill at No. 15 overall. To be fair, the Rams made no first-round picks from 2017-23, so their first-round drought doesn’t encompass as many picks. Still, the Rams haven’t even taken a DB in the first two rounds since 2019, when they drafted safety Taylor Rapp in the second," Xie said.
"Based on their current roster composition, that trend should change. Los Angeles needs defensive help after ranking 24th in PFSN’s Defense+ metric last season. However, most of that help should go to the secondary after recent hits on Jared Verse and Kobie Turner, as well as promising starts from Byron Young and Braden Fiske."
Xie noted that the Rams are slated to start next season with the same secondary they had this past season. This should lead the Rams to prioritize the position group in the draft and potentially in free agency. Adding a talented defensive back would work wonders for the Rams.
"Conversely, the Rams are currently set to run back last year’s starting secondary with no changes. That feels like an untenable outcome, and a pick on a corner like Texas’ Jahdae Barron at No. 26 overall could make for a strong fit in Los Angeles’ zone-heavy coverage scheme," Xie said.
Time will tell what the Rams decide to do, but adding to their talented defense would not be a bad move.
