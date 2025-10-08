Ram Digest

5 Questions The Rams Offense Must Answer Against Ravens

The Los Angeles Rams offense has increased their production but have failed to deliver the critical blow twice this season

Brock Vierra

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to fly out to Baltimore this weekend for their week six trip against the Ravens. After their loss on Thursday, here are five questions the Rams offense must answer in the contest.

1. What is Kyren Williams' best at?

It's clear that if the Rams are to win this season, their utalization of Williams is paramount. Williams is solid as a pass blocker, an All-Pro running back, and one of the best backs in the NFL at catching the football.

Kyren Williams
Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) rushes for a touchdown San Francisco 49ers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, there are also times where drops occur, he can't get yards in certain situations, and there's the fumbles. Some things are out of his control and some are directly his fault. So the question is what is Williams' best at and how do the Rams scheme him up to take advantage of those strengths.

2. Can Puka Nacua maintain his fast start?

Nacua is on pace to be the third Rams wide receiver to win the triple crown. Baltimore's defense is reeling due to injuries but with a team playing desperate, will Nacua keep his production up?

3. Is it time to give Terrance Ferguson and Jarquez Hunter an oppertunity?

Terrance Ferguson
May 28, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) at press conference during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ferguson played sparingly and was an immediate threat against the 49ers. Hunter hasn't had a single carry all season despite being one of the best running backs in college football last season. When will the two collegiate stars finally get their shot.

4. Does the offensive line need an offseason revamp?

Steve Avila hasn't started since the season opener, Rob Havenstein is wrapping up the final years of his illustrious career and he's been dealing with injuries, and the Rams haven't drafted an offensive lineman in the first round ever during the McVay era. This is year nine. It is time to spend some draft capital on depth?

5. Is this Stafford's MVP season?

Matthew Stafford
Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Like Nacua, Matthew Stafford has been putting up league-leading numbers with the Rams turning to him to guide them to victory in all five games this season. While the Rams are 3-2 on the season, Stafford has placed them in positions to win all five times, with losses coming due to a blocked field goal and Williams' fumble.

