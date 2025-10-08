5 Questions The Rams Offense Must Answer Against Ravens
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to fly out to Baltimore this weekend for their week six trip against the Ravens. After their loss on Thursday, here are five questions the Rams offense must answer in the contest.
1. What is Kyren Williams' best at?
It's clear that if the Rams are to win this season, their utalization of Williams is paramount. Williams is solid as a pass blocker, an All-Pro running back, and one of the best backs in the NFL at catching the football.
However, there are also times where drops occur, he can't get yards in certain situations, and there's the fumbles. Some things are out of his control and some are directly his fault. So the question is what is Williams' best at and how do the Rams scheme him up to take advantage of those strengths.
2. Can Puka Nacua maintain his fast start?
Nacua is on pace to be the third Rams wide receiver to win the triple crown. Baltimore's defense is reeling due to injuries but with a team playing desperate, will Nacua keep his production up?
3. Is it time to give Terrance Ferguson and Jarquez Hunter an oppertunity?
Ferguson played sparingly and was an immediate threat against the 49ers. Hunter hasn't had a single carry all season despite being one of the best running backs in college football last season. When will the two collegiate stars finally get their shot.
4. Does the offensive line need an offseason revamp?
Steve Avila hasn't started since the season opener, Rob Havenstein is wrapping up the final years of his illustrious career and he's been dealing with injuries, and the Rams haven't drafted an offensive lineman in the first round ever during the McVay era. This is year nine. It is time to spend some draft capital on depth?
5. Is this Stafford's MVP season?
Like Nacua, Matthew Stafford has been putting up league-leading numbers with the Rams turning to him to guide them to victory in all five games this season. While the Rams are 3-2 on the season, Stafford has placed them in positions to win all five times, with losses coming due to a blocked field goal and Williams' fumble.
