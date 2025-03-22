Rams' Davante Adams Named Best Contract of Offseason
The Los Angeles Rams signed one of the best wide receivers in the National Football League this offseason in free agency when they went out and signed veteran receiver Davante Adams to a two-year deal.
It was a move that surprised many, but Rams head coach Sean McVay was not going to miss out on a chance to add another great weapon on the offensive side of the ball.
Now, Adams will team up with veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford and young receiver Puka Nacua. That set of players is going to cause major problems next season, not only in the NFC West but for any team they play.
They send a clear message to the whole league, that they are coming and are going to be contenders in 2025. The Rams will not be stopped when it comes to adding more.
Pro Football and Sports Network named the Rams giving Adams a two-year deal as one of the best contracts this offseason.
Like Godwin, Davante Adams signed a deal that pays him $22 million per year, barely cracking the top 20 among wide receivers in annual value. Although his All-Pro days are likely behind him at age 32, Adams remains an overqualified No. 2 WR who upgrades the Los Angeles Rams' passing game behind Puka Nacua.
Adams averaged 2.17 yards per route run after being traded to the Jets, which would have ranked 20th over the full 2024 season. While some believe he was force-fed targets by Aaron Rodgers, Adams' 29% target rate with New York was almost identical to his Las Vegas Raiders average (28.9%).
There’s proof that Adams can still produce at a high level with competent quarterback play. In 2022, with Derek Carr, Adams was a first-team All-Pro, led the NFL with 14 receiving touchdowns, and ranked sixth in yards per route (2.46). Matthew Stafford more than meets that standard, and Adams’ presence could improve the Rams' downfield passing game, which lacked last season.
Now the Rams will look to dominate defenses next season with all their offensive weapons and star power they have. Adams could be the missing piece for the Rams to go on another deep playoff run in 2025.
