5 Prospects Who Make Sense for Rams on Day 3
The Los Angeles Rams finally made two selections on the second night of the NFL Draft. After trading back with the Atlanta Falcons, the team selected Terrance Ferguson as their newest tight end before taking edge rusher Josaiah Stewart at No. 90 overall. It’s a solid start for the Rams, who had needs at both positions and secured two potential impact players right away.
Los Angeles bestows six draft picks on the third day of the draft. Today, they could end up with a few new impact contributors or none, showcasing the unknown that is the NFL Draft. With that in mind, let’s look at five potential prospects who make the most sense for the Rams in today’s final rounds.
Florida State interior defensive lineman Joshua Farmer
At this point, the Rams should change their names to the Los Angeles Seminoles if they were to draft another one from Florida State. Farmer is a fun player on film who checks plenty of boxes you look for in a potential developmental starter in the interior. Imagine having Famer as a depth piece behind Braden Fiske and Kobie Turner…
Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson
Sampson is a runner that plays bigger than his frame suggests. He’s quite shifty and is a handful to bring down while bringing a lot of production from this past season to the NFL. Sampson is a leg-churner who next gives up on plays and could provide the Rams a back with more years of control as Kyren Williams is unsigned after 2025.
Virginia Tech wide receiver Jaylin Lane
The Rams could add another explosive player but someone who has some inside-out versatility. This is a quality route runner with smooth body control and dynamic athleticism that would give Los Angeles a potential immediate contributor in the slot and on kick or punt return duties.
Kansas offensive tackle Logan Brown
A former five-star recruit, Brown has the size and movement skills you look for at a developmental prospect of his background. With Rob Havenstein toward the end of the line, having his successor behind him would be an ideal situation where the Rams wouldn’t be concerned.
Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant
A professional athlete in Los Angeles with the name Cobee Bryant will certainly get some attention. Regardless, despite being an undersized, thin defender, Bryant plays with a tough demeanor and is a physical player in coverage and at the catch point. He does a great job playing through the receiver and could find himself in a role as a potential starting nickel defender.
