Rams Rookie Shines At Joint Practice With Cowboys
The Los Angeles Rams put their foot on the pedal in Oxnard, expressing obvious excitement to compete against someone other than their teammates. In what was a strong, physical performance for the team, one rookie set himself apart from the rest.
That rookie was running back Jarquez Hunter, and on the day Kyren Williams signed his three-year extension, Hunter proved he can be the guy to take the load off of Williams to get the most out of the ground attack.
Hunter just looked smooth and confident with the ball in his hands. Each running back has their own style but when it comes to the fearless runner who will hit the hole hard without any concern that the gap is closing, it's Hunter. If he sees a path, he will run through it, even if he has to create one.
Hunter Stands Out
In Oxnard, Hunter made sound decisions with his approach to running lanes, displayed solid vision, but the clear lesson was that he is hard to bring down.
I didn't doubt that he was about that action but I was curious how Hunter would respond to facing legitimate opposition for the first time at the NFL level. Hunter proceeded to continue with an approach that made it seem he was ready to take the devil on with a water pistol.
The confidence Hunter has to make him believe he can run through multiple grown men in impressive. Watching him so it was even more impressive.
Unless a defender squares up and is able to wrap their arms and frame around Hunter's body, he's not going down. I watched Hunter shake defenders trying to pin him down with ease. When the Cowboys did corral Hunter, he would squat down like a box out, trying to get leverage to fight for one or two more yards. Impressive stuff.
However it was the red zone where his impact was felt. Don't get it wrong, Jimmy Garoppolo and Kyren Williams got it done in that part of the field but once Hunter was brought in, the box got loaded was quickly loaded with defenders, exposing the Cowboys flank to being hit by the passing attack.
The Rams have a special player in Hunter. This is a guy who just gets things done. A needed element in the running back room.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE