Sean McVay Shares Update on Young Rams Running Back
Having a deep running back room is favorable for many offenses. It allows for a committee of tailbacks to navigate with and utilize in certain situations, and for the Los Angeles Rams, their group of running backs is young with plenty of exciting talent.
However, the team's third-round selection at the position from a year ago is looking for more playing time and opportunities, which begins at Rams training camp, as their head coach provided an update on Tuesday.
Blake Corum receives a positive assessment in camp
Second-year running back Blake Corum has a chance to earn himself more time on the field this fall as his teammate, Kyren Williams, navigates his contract situation as a pending free agent next offseason. For Corum, he needs to play time to showcase his durability and reliability at the position as the potential incumbent starter in 2026.
Head coach Sean McVay has had a firsthand experience of Corum's growth this offseason and throughout training camp, symbolizing quality results after over a week of camp.
"I think he's done a really good job. I thought he had some excellent runs today. I think he's had a really good camp," McVay said. "He's one of those guys that, because of how conscientious he is, he's just going to improve into his second year."
McVay also assessed the other running backs, including Williams and fourth-round selection Jarquez Hunter, who could also play a bigger role than anticipated this season. The ninth-year head coach said running backs coach Ron Gould has done good work with this group of tailbacks, including players on the bubble such as Ronnie Rivers, Jordan Waters, and Cody Scharder.
"Like I've mentioned, Kyren has done a great job. Really love what we've seen from Blake and Jarquez Hunter," McVay said. "And Ronnie Rivers is always a guy that has been steady and really productive when he's gotten his opportunities.
"Then I thought Cody Schrader and Jordan [Waters] did a nice job with some of the opportunities at the end of practice."
Corum, a key piece to the Michigan Wolverines' trip and victory in the 2023 National Championship, has the skill set to become an impactful player for Los Angeles in 2025. The running back room is one with plenty of intrigue and will be dealt with a close eye for the rest of camp and throughout the regular season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.