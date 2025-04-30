Baffling Playoff Prediction Made About Rams
The Los Angeles Rams have made numerous improvements to their roster since they lost in the divisional round of the playoffs last year to the eventual Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles. They were one drive away from changing the course of NFL history, and that was before they went out and signed Davante Adams to replace Cooper Kupp.
Not to mention their incoming rookies, who will help them on the offensive side of the ball. Terrance Ferguson completes their passing attack by giving them a tight end with passing upside, and they can expect varied contributions from players such as Jarquez Hunter and Konata Mumpfield.
Despite them still retaining Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay together, there are still some analysts who believe they haven't done enough. Kyle Soppe is a sports writer for Pro Football & Sports Network, and he recently released an article where he predicts how the 2025 NFL playoffs will look. He makes a bold prediction in that he believes the Rams will miss the postseason completely.
"The Los Angeles Rams (PFSN playoff probability: 82.4%) have Matthew Stafford back, brought in Davante Adams, and have been the best team in the NFL over the past two seasons when facing expectations (14 wins in 16 games when favored).
A ninth road game in addition to the risk of the age of their offensive weapons, introduces a level of risk that other teams don’t have, but there is a path to a ceiling that is very obtainable that our numbers clearly have more faith in than I do!"
In the same article, he predicts the Arizona Cardinals will win the NFC West, as they benefit from an easier schedule after finishing third in the division. I don't believe the Rams will falter even if they have a tougher schedule.
The Rams must avoid starting off slow like they did last season, and I think they'll make it a priority to hit the ground running. McVay knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl, I think he'll have the players ready by the start of the season to compete at the highest level.
