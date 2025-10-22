Quiet Rams: Three Underrated Players Through Seven Games
Through the first seven weeks of the season, the Los Angeles Rams have put themselves in pure postseason contention and in a hot battle for the NFC West crown with the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers all vying for a home playoff game in January.
If the Rams can put it all together, this could be a team threatening for a chance to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LX. Many of their key starters have been as advertised in Los Angeles' pursuit of the Lombardi Trophy. However, these three players, while playing well, have flown under the radar.
Let's look at the three most underrated Rams heading into the bye week.
Quentin Lake, defensive back
The most disruptive player that no one is talking about, Quentin Lake, has turned a corner to become one of the most versatile and quality defenders on the Rams' defense in a contract season. The former UCLA Bruin is looking to stay in Southern California for the long haul, and his play has translated to a new contract, potentially.
Lake's ball skills have improved dramatically with an interception and seven passes defended this season, adding a new element to his game while also being a sound run-defender in the box, a pressure cooker at the quarterback, and having a good role as the team's big nickelback. If I were Les Snead, I would have paid the man yesterday.
Alaric Jackson, left tackle
The Rams have had a quiet year on the left side of their offensive line, a positive sign that the group- more specifically, Alaric Jackson- has been doing their job this season. Jackson may not be an elite left tackle, but he is still one of the key pieces to the team's success up front in either the run game or pass protection.
Jackson was questionable entering the season with blood clots, but has since put up solid game tape since the start of the season, showing he is worth the contract extension given this offseason.
Blake Corum, running back
Averaging nearly five years per carry when he touches the ball, Blake Corum has become a quality No. 2 running back for the Rams. While the run game has yet to be established consistently, Corum figures to be a key piece of it as a reliever for starter Kyren Williams.
While Corum enters the game, he adds a level of lateral burst, quickness, vision, and eye discipline at the line of scrimmage that could make him a starter on several teams in the NFL. When he touches the ball, the Rams benefit from it in more ways than one.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for the latest analysis on the Rams during the bye week.
Let us know who the most underrated players on the Rams roster are when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.