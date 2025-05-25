Aaron Rodgers Proves Why Rams Partnership Wouldn't Have Worked
Everyday Aaron Rodgers continues to prove why it never would have worked if he came to the Rams.
Rodgers has played in a McVay like offensive system, winning two MVP awards while working with Green Bay Packers head coach and former Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur but his continual non-committal to the Steelers remains an ultimate example of how both parties would have failed in their journey together before the start.
While Matthew Stafford was using the permission granted by the Rams to search for a new home, I always maintained the opinion that the Rams and Stafford would mend fences. Part of the reason was due to answers that popped up regarding who would replace the Super Bowl LVI champion if he were to leave.
Outside of Jaxson Dart and Jimmy Garoppolo, not many names were associated with the franchise to the level of Aaron Rodgers but it's clear to see Rodgers and McVay never would have been able to get along enough to produce a championship effort.
The fact that its the end of May, the Pittsburgh Steelers clearly will be his next destination if he plays this season and both parties have yet to reach terms speaks volumns.
The fact they didn't select Shedeur Sanders at all, instead grabbing Will Howard in the sixth speaks volumes about the Steelers' plan for the position.
No offense to Howard but Howard was propped up by an excellent Ohio State roster while Sanders won in spite of his roster. While he did have Travis Hunter, he also had a wet paper towel for an offensive line so let's not get into that conversation about who's better.
Regardless, they made that move because Rodgers is coming because if the Steelers were serious about competing in 2025 with a rookie quarterback, it should have been Sanders. Before anyone says that they passed on Sanders because of concerns over the media, this is the same team that finds the most problematic wide receiver in the NFL Draft, drafts them, and then wonders why their locker room is messed up.
Steelers owner Art Rooney II was asked about an update regarding Rodgers.
"A little while longer. I'll say the same thing," Rooney said, via ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Do we think Sean McVay would wait? Les Snead? Stan Kroenke? When have those three men waited for anything in their professional careers? They didn't. They just go after it.
That's why the Rams have won a Super Bowl this decade and that's also the reason certain teams excel and others don't. It's championship mindset. That's why Davante Adams wanted to be on the Rams knowing Rodgers wasn't going to be with him. That's why the Rams are great at developing players.
Mindset wins every time.
