How Alaric Jackson's Potential Absence Impacts Rams
Earlier this week, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Los Angeles Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson is battling blood clots for the second time since 2022.
At this juncture, it isn't certain whether or not Matt Stafford's chief bodyguard will be on shelf for parts of or the whole 2025 season. While the ordeal could hamper the fortunes of the Rams' quest for a second divisional title, it goes way more serious than the game of football. Persistent blood clots are a major health concern and the Rams are doing the right thing by moving forward safely.
On the latest podcast short from the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Host Claudette Montana and SI Senior NFL Beat Writer Hondo Carpenter discussed just how sigificant the absence would be to Jackson and to the defending NFC West champs.
"First off, I would like to credit Ian Rapoport for the report. I would tell you right off that that would be devastating," Carpenter stated when asked how big of a blow would it be for the Rams if he [Jackson] was not healthy enough to play the season.
"This is a a young man who’s really coming into his own. I think he’s a tremendous tackle. Very versatile. Very athletic. I like him a lot. It would be a devastating blow. I trust [General Manager] Les Snead to be able to fill the gap, but you know there are just some players [that you can't replace] this late in the game."
"I heard a GM say to me one time, Claudette, he said you just can’t walk out and go pick a great player off of a tree. And this late in the season free agency is over. But there are a few guys. Obviously, they could swing a trade, but you also don’t know how long it’s gonna be there."
Hondo continued, "But it would be a devastating blow. But I say this all the time to Rams Nation. When you have a Les Snead, it let's you sleep better. It doesn’t minimize what could potentially be a loss, but it certainly minimizes the concern, because until he proves to you that he can’t do it, he’s earned your trust.
Snead did make a move to lessen the blow, somewhat, by signing D.J. Humphries late last week. While the former KC Chief is not the caliber of player that Jackson is, he acts as an insurance policy should No. 77 miss a major amount of time. But should Jackson return this season, Humphries offers significant depth to the Rams.
