Rams Roster Ranked in NFC West Hierarchy
The Rams have themselves a whale of an offseason, working the free agent/ UDFA market to add talent, and their use of the draft supplemented the roster with young, hungry, and dangerous talent.
They also retained one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Matthew Stafford, tying him to the team until 2026.
Therefore, Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano named the Rams as the best roster in the NFC West.
"The Rams are loaded with pass rushers, skill players, and they have the best quarterback in the division, Matthew Stafford. With those three advantages, the defending NFC West champions appear ready for another deep playoff run, but it’s tough to tell how far they can go with holes in the back end of the defense."
"Los Angeles’s signing of defensive tackle Poona Ford might not be enough to fully repair a shaky run defense that was gashed twice by Saquon Barkley last year, including 205 rushing yards in the divisional playoff loss."
It's important to note that Braden Fiske left the game early.
"The team is also banking on a linebacker group featuring 2024 undrafted free agent Omar Speights and rookie fifth-round pick Chris Paul Jr., but lacking talent at linebacker and in the secondary can be masked with standout pass rushers, including Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse. Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske form a dominant duo in the interior of the defensive line, but they need to improve against the run to help the defense’s back end."
"The Rams upgraded at wide receiver after swapping Cooper Kupp for Adams, who should fit better playing next to Puka Nacua. Stafford’s offense could have another element if rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson, the second-round pick, can quickly find his footing in the offense."
"The rushing attack should remain productive with Kyren Williams, and perhaps they get a boost from second-year running back Blake Corum, who had a quiet rookie season. There’s talent on the offensive line with left tackle Alaric Jackson and guards Kevin Dotson and Steve Avila. Still, there’s a hole at center, and right tackle Rob Havenstein has durability concerns heading into his 11th NFL season."
The Rams also added Jarquez Hunter in the backfield. The Rams look to win the fifth NFC West title in the Sean McVay era.
