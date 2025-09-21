Rams Receive Fantastic News Before Eagles Game
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams received positive news Saturday night when Braden Fiske was declared good enough to play as reported by NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.
"Rams DE Braden Fiske, who is questionable with an oblique injury, will play today against the Eagles, per me and Mike Garafalo," wrote Rapoport.
Fiske was limited in snaps during the Rams week two victory against the Tennessee Titans. Fiske played 13 total snaps with 12 of them being pass rush reps. Fiske would finish with the second lowest snaps of any defender who played at least one.
McVay on Fiske Throughout the Week
On Monday, McVay went into why Fiske had such a limited snap count.
"Then yesterday in pregame warmups [Defensive End Braden] Fiske tweaked his oblique a little bit," stated McVay. "He was able to play, but his snap count was down a little bit. He's feeling better today, but he'll be a guy that we'll monitor throughout the course of the week."
During the course of the week, Fiske did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday with limited usage on Friday.
McVay on Fiske on Friday
McVay stated Fiske would be listed as questionable. McVay went into detail regarding his plan for Fiske during the team's final day of practice.
“Just like individual [drills]," stated McVay. "He’ll take part in the walkthrough. I think the expectations are we're hopeful that he'll be ready to go. Same thing with Colby [Parkinson]. It’s a little bit less likely with Steve [Avila], but we’ll leave the options open.
How This Development Affects the Rams
Fiske being able to play opens up everything for the Rams' defense. One of the concepts that the Rams found week one success using was to flex Fiske out wide, placing Byron Young in between Fiske and Kobie Turner, allowing Young to benefit from personalized matchups.
Fiske being able to play gives that option back to the Rams but it might be a limited one if Fiske's injury starts to weigh on him.
Fiske also had to miss most of the Rams' last game against the Eagles due to suffering a first-half injury.
Tyler Davis will likely be called upon to help in the rotation.
