Rams' Have Full Injury Report Ahead of Eagles Battle
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams released their second injury report of week three. Both the Rams and their opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles listed star players to begin the week and there's a few updates to go over
Los Angeles Rams
Did Not Participate
Steve Avila (ankle) and Braden Fiske (oblique) did not practice on Thursday.
Limited
Colby Parkinson (shoulder) was limited. Only questions are on Avila, Fiske, and Parkinson regarding game status. At this time, it is unknown if they will play. Everyone else is set to go.
McVay on Monday
“We've placed Ahkello on ‘IR’. He has a fracture in his clavicle," stated McVay. "We don't think that that'll require surgery, which is a good thing, but that's a bummer for him. [Offensive Lineman] Steve's [Avila] making good progress with his ankle. Then yesterday in pregame warmups [Defensive End Braden] Fiske tweaked his oblique a little bit."
"He was able to play, but his snap count was down a little bit. He's feeling better today, but he'll be a guy that we'll monitor throughout the course of the week. [Wide Receiver] Jordan Whittington had a little bit of groin soreness. [Tight End] Colby Parkinson is making good progress with his shoulder, with his AC sprain, moving towards this week. Everybody else kind of your typical bumps and bruises, but those are the guys that you might see reflected on the injury report when we come back on Wednesday.”
McVay on Wednesday
“As far as injuries are concerned, [Offensive Lineman] Steve [Avila] will be a DNP today," stated McVay. "He's going to do some stuff with [Senior Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie [Scott] and his guys. [Defensive End] Braden Fiske will be the same. [Wide Receiver] Davante [Adams] will have a veteran rest day as will [Offensive Lineman] Rob Havenstein.
"[Tight End] Colby Parkinson will be limited. Looking forward to seeing how things go today for Steve, Braden and Colby. Those are the guys that will hopefully see some good progress and see if they'll be available for this week. Everybody else we should be good.”
Philadelphia Eagles
Full
Jalen Carter, who was limited on Wednesday, was a full participant on Thursday was a shoulder injury designation.
Did Not Participate
Will Shipley (oblique) did not practice. Byron Young (defensive tackle for the Eagles from University of Alabama has a forehead laceration) was added on Thursday.
Limited
Dallas Goedert (knee) and Tanner McKee (right thumb) were limited.
