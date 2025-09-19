Ram Digest

Rams' Have Full Injury Report Ahead of Eagles Battle

The Los Angeles Rams have some key names on their injury list entering Friday.

Brock Vierra

May 28, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Braden Fiske (55) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
May 28, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Braden Fiske (55) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams released their second injury report of week three. Both the Rams and their opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles listed star players to begin the week and there's a few updates to go over

Los Angeles Rams

Did Not Participate

Steve Avila (ankle) and Braden Fiske (oblique) did not practice on Thursday.

Limited

Colby Parkinson (shoulder) was limited. Only questions are on Avila, Fiske, and Parkinson regarding game status. At this time, it is unknown if they will play. Everyone else is set to go.

McVay on Monday

“We've placed Ahkello on ‘IR’. He has a fracture in his clavicle," stated McVay. "We don't think that that'll require surgery, which is a good thing, but that's a bummer for him. [Offensive Lineman] Steve's [Avila] making good progress with his ankle. Then yesterday in pregame warmups [Defensive End Braden] Fiske tweaked his oblique a little bit."

Sean McVay
Sep 14, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"He was able to play, but his snap count was down a little bit. He's feeling better today, but he'll be a guy that we'll monitor throughout the course of the week. [Wide Receiver] Jordan Whittington had a little bit of groin soreness. [Tight End] Colby Parkinson is making good progress with his shoulder, with his AC sprain, moving towards this week. Everybody else kind of your typical bumps and bruises, but those are the guys that you might see reflected on the injury report when we come back on Wednesday.”

McVay on Wednesday

“As far as injuries are concerned, [Offensive Lineman] Steve [Avila] will be a DNP today," stated McVay. "He's going to do some stuff with [Senior Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie [Scott] and his guys. [Defensive End] Braden Fiske will be the same. [Wide Receiver] Davante [Adams] will have a veteran rest day as will [Offensive Lineman] Rob Havenstein.

Sean McVay
Sep 14, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"[Tight End] Colby Parkinson will be limited. Looking forward to seeing how things go today for Steve, Braden and Colby. Those are the guys that will hopefully see some good progress and see if they'll be available for this week. Everybody else we should be good.”

Philadelphia Eagles

Full

Jalen Carter, who was limited on Wednesday, was a full participant on Thursday was a shoulder injury designation.

Jalen Carter
Sep 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) walks off the field with Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro (R) after being ejected from the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Did Not Participate

Will Shipley (oblique) did not practice. Byron Young (defensive tackle for the Eagles from University of Alabama has a forehead laceration) was added on Thursday.

Limited

Dallas Goedert (knee) and Tanner McKee (right thumb) were limited.

Published
