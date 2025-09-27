5 Bold Predictions For Rams-Colts Matchup
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams look to defend their home turf against the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday. With the game on the horizon, here are five bold predictions for the contest.
1. Puka Nacua goes off against the Colts...again
Nacua torched the Colts in 2023, going for nine catches, 163 yards, and the game-winning touchdown in overtime in Indianapolis. On home soil, I predict Nacua goes for 12 catches, for 210 yards and two touchdowns.
The Colts' secondary is much improved but Davante Adams is questionable so I'm banking on Matthew Stafford getting tunnel vision, as his decisions may be either Nacua or check down.
2. It's Byron Young season
Colts' starting guard Matt Goncalves is out due to a toe injury. The best way to attack the absence is by lining the Rams' defensive line up in a three by one set where Young takes on Gonvalves while Braden Fiske and Kobie Turner flank him with Jared Verse holding the opposite edge.
That's what I believe the Rams will do on pass downs and as a result, I predict Young will secure sacks five and six on the season. A two sack day sounds nice for the star man.
3. The Rams force three turnovers
Daniel Jones is having a monster year but old habits love to die hard, and the Rams are known for inducing turnovers. The Rams will force two fumbles, one on Jones, and he'll throw an interception to Cobie Durant.
4. Blake Corum has a breakout day
The Colts have a dominant interior defensive line with DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart and the Rams have the advantage of securing the edge when using Nacua or Jordan Whittington as lead blockers.
Corum has the speed to turn the corner and that's why I see the Michigan man record the first 100+ yard day of his career. I also see Williams putting the game on ice, reversing the Rams's typical usage of the two.
5. Terrance Ferguson catches his first touchdown
A long shot but I think McVay is going to show some new end zone looks this season. Colby Parkinson is questionable and if there was any area on the field that Ferguson dominated in OTAs and Training Camp, it was in the red zone.
