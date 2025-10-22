Rams Superstar On Verge of Breaking Historic NFL Record
There is no player who has been more dominant for the Los Angeles Rams than Byron Young. Young has secured at least half a sack in every game this season and now sits two games away from tying NFL history.
Young currently has a regular-season streak of nine games with a sack and the record is 11, set by Chiefs' defender Chris Jones. With the Rams set to play the Saints, 49ers, and Seahawks over the next three weeks, the path to the record books is clear.
Young's New Approach
Before training camp, I asked Young if there were any differences in Chris Shula's approach from 2024 to 2025. He would say this.
“I would say the difference is having designed plays for certain players and knowing that type of player for that play," stated Young. "At the beginning, I'd say it was more of him trying to feel it out. But then he kind of leaned towards, ‘okay this player right here is good for this play and this is how he plays’. So, he tries to do that for the sake of the defense. He’s definitely trying to design certain plays for certain players that could take advantage of that [opportunity].”
What that would end up becoming is Young inheriting Michael Hoecht's role and then swapping out with Jared Verse or Josaiah Stewart to operate on the edge. His ability to be deployed in a variety of ways has been paramount to his success, along with his new workout routine.
Young stated that he began to do Pilates and that it has increased his stamina and abilities on the field.
“I definitely feel it a lot just breathing and everything," added Young. "Like I said, I'm feeling a lot leaner. On the field, I don't get as gassed. In my form, in my technique, every time I'm in position, I can be in it for a longer period of time. Stability with my knees, when I'm in my stance, it's a lot easier and a lot smoother. Especially bending around the corners. I've seen that [improving] during OTAs and [with] everything I've been doing. I've seen the improvements.”
Young is the NFL's current sack leader and has eclipsed his career high for single season sacks.
