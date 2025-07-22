Watch Rams' Byron Young Sound Off From 2025 Training Camp
LOS ANGELES, Ca. Before the Rams take to the practice fields of Loyola Marymount University, displaying their 2025 look to the public for the first time on Wednesday, Rams' Outside Linebacker Byron Young took time to answer questions from the press on Tuesday.
Young spoke on a variety of topics, detailing some of the steps himself and his fellow defensive linemen have taken to improve their output this season.
Jared Verse touched on this during OTAs.
Q: How has the learnings from playing alongside OLB Byron Young, DE Kobie Turner, and Fiske last season have influenced the way they have attacked OTAs this year?
"Definitely. You’ve got to learn your ops [opportunities] before anything. You’ve got to learn[when] I can take a high rush here, or no, it’s just my job to eat the double team, or the chip’s coming my way. I’ve just got to learn to force that or try and get past that. So, you’ve got to learn your opportunities—that’s the number one thing. But then you also got to learn who you’re rushing with. Rushing with Kobie and rushing with Fiske—they’re both athletic rushers, but they rush very differently. Rushing with me and rushing with ‘BY’ [Byron Young] are two completely different things. So they have to learn the difference between us two. Now I have to learn the difference between them two. Now I’ve got to learn the difference between rushing with [Rookie DE] Ty [Hamilton] and rushing with Fiske, and they have to learn the difference between rushing with [Rookie OLB] Josaiah [Stewart] and rushing with me."
Q: What improvements need to be made to improve the defense as a whole?
"I think there’s everything that we can do better. We can be better in the run, we can be better in the pass, and we can be better reading plays. We can be better getting out of the stack and getting after the ball—but I feel like that’s just me kind of being a perfectionist. You could ask me anything, I’m going to think we can always be better. I can get a sack and get back there in a second, and I’m going to be like, ‘I false-stepped’ or ‘I didn’t go quick enough.’ I’m always going to think we can be better in every aspect."
