Rams Gain Gritty Win on Gloomy Day in Baltimore
The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Baltimore Ravens in week six action. Here's the story of the game.
First Half
First Quarter
The Rams would start the game on defense as they named Troy Reeder as Omar Speights' replacement with Speights being out due to injury. While the film still needs to be watched to determine how much responsibility Reeder had, the Rams proceeded to allow Derrick Henry to gash them into the Ravens' red zone.
It wasn't just Henry as the Ravens found themselves in a third and nine situation, picking up the first down before executing another snap as Josaiah Stewart and Jared Verse committed back-to-back penalties, jumping the snap on hard counts
However, the Rams were able to hold the Ravens to just three points, aided by a Ravens penalty.
The Rams gave Matthew Stafford the ball and they went north. Working all the way to the red zone, the Ravens defense held the Rams to three. That would've been the storyline if Joshua Karty didn't plunk a 26-yard attempt off the upright. Special Teams issues continued to plague the team.
The Rams defense came alive on the next drive, with Quentin Lake intercepting a Cooper Rush pass bound for Zay Flowers. However, the Rams refused to play complementary football in the first half, with Matthew Stafford getting strip-sacked by John Jenkins. In back-to-back plays, the Ravens and the Rams exchanged possessions, putting each other in the opposing territory.
Second Quarter
The Rams would then force a turnover on downs to open up the second quarter, again putting the Rams offense in excellent field position.
The Rams offense again entered the red zone and despite a bad throw to Puka Nacua that was almost picked off by Marlon Humphrey, Sean McVay dialed up a perfect call but Stafford just missed an open Davante Adams, having to rush his throw to avoid oncoming pressure.
The Rams would settle for three, with Karty barely making the kick after another awful operation.
The defense would force a Ravens punt before being held to a three and out. On the Rams' punt, Reeder forced a fumble that was recovered by the Rams. However, Shaun Dolac left the line of scrimmage too early, negating the turnover.
The Ravens would go on a drive of their own. They would take the ball to the Rams' one-yard line, having second and goal. It was this moment that changed everything.
The Unbreakable Wall
The Rams had second and goal because they heroically brought Derrick Henry down before he could penetrate the goal line on first and goal from the four. The Rams would then stop two straight QB sneaks with Mark Andrews taking the snap, even inducing a fumble that Jared Verse was about to take to the house. The play would be ruled that Andrews' forward progress was stopped, the same call that robbed the team of a turnover last week.
On fourth and goal at the one, the Ravens went with their big boys and so the did the Rams with Los Angeles' defensive line quickly overtaking the line of scrimmage, tacking Derrick Henry for the turnover on downs. The Rams went into halftime tied 3-3.
Second Half
Third Quarter
The Rams locked in, moving the ball upfield before finding themselves at third down. Kyren Williams, lined up in the slot, with Stafford firing a deep shot that Williams hauled in with a diving effort, only being ruled in since one cheek touched green grass.
Williams would score the first touchdown of the game on the very next play. During that drive, Konata Mumpfield hauled in his first NFL catch on a screen pass that picked up a critical first down.
Momentum swung the way of the Rams and they rode it through the third. The Rams would force a fumble, punching out the ball from Zay Flowers that Quentin Lake recovered and took up field. Two plays later, Stafford would find Tyler Higbee for Higbee's first touchdown of the year.
Zay Flowers would fumble again on a jet sweep, simply losing possession of the ball with Tyler Davis taking the ball away. That allowed the Rams to end the quarter in the red zone.
Fourth Quarter
The Rams were unable to score a touchdown and on fourth and three, convention says attempt the field goal. The Rams were up 17-3 and another field goal would have made it a three possession game with an opposing offense that couldn't move the ball.
Why McVay didn't go to his kicking unit remains a mystery but the Rams decided to put the ball in Stafford's hands and he would be sacked. John Harbaugh then pulled his ace card, substituting Cooper Rush for Tyler Huntley and Huntley's legs hurt the Rams, allowing him to pick up a fourth and 12 while taking the ball into the red zone.
It was then that the defense stated enough was enough as Larrell Murchison secured his first sack of the season as the team forced two incompletions for another turnover on downs.
The Rams would then run the ball before punting, running the clock down to the two-minute warning. Byron Young would sack Huntley on back-to-back plays, setting the record for most consecutive games recording at least a .5 sack in franchise history.
The Rams would force a turnover on downs and would kneel the game out.
A gritty win that allows them to keep pace in the NFC West.
