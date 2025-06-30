The Rams' Biggest Surprise Player of the Offseason
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the most talented rosters in the National Football League. The Rams' offense should rank near the top of the league, and their defense is still ascending after adding young talent over the past few offseasons.
Sarah Barshop of ESPN recently released a list of each team's surprise players after. She believes linebacker Byron Young is the Rams'.
"The 2023 third-round pick has had two strong seasons, amassing 15.5 sacks in his NFL career. But despite that success, outside linebackers coach Joe Coniglio said he has noticed how "intentional" Young has been going into his third season," Barshop said.
"Coniglio said he challenged Young to continue to work on his "consistency," because "when he's at his best, it's a lot of fun to watch. I think he's going to take another step forward in regards to his game, his ability to affect games, his ability to disrupt offenses and be the player that he's capable of being," Coniglio said."
As Young enters a pivotal season, he has left no stone unturned while searching for ways to improve his game. Young recently noted how yoga has helped him become a better athlete.
"For me, (what inspired doing it) is just doing my research and learning about it, looking at other vets, guys from other teams doing it. Talking to some vets at Tennessee, they told me about it and how it's good for your body – for longevity, to prevent injuries. I just wanted to give myself the best opportunity to be my best," Young said.
He believes it has helped in ways both big and small, even improving his technique. Young explained how every little detail plays a part in a player's success on the field. He hopes the addition he has made to his workout regimen pays off.
"With my stance, the stuff we do in there, we do a lot of stability. We basically get into my form, my stance on the field, and we'll be there for like, a good 10 seconds, and then another 10 seconds, we keep doing it. It becomes hard. But like today, we just got on the field, we just did my form, it was pretty good. It felt good. It felt natural. I'd like for stuff like that to translate to the field," Young said.
"Everything you do, you have got to breathe and you have got to breathe a certain way. You have got to always have your back down, you gotta always use your core, you have got to always sink in your stomach, have your heels flat on the surface. That's a typical day – doing a lot of core work, doing hundreds (10 sets of 10 repetitions of coordinated breath and movement), doing stability work, doing back stretches, but that's it for the most part."
