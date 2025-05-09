Should the Rams Sign Recently Released Pro Bowl Defender?
How many is too many? That's the question the Rams have to ask themselves when it comes to their edge players as Jared Verse, Byron Young, Josaiah Stewart, Brennan Jackson, and others make up the Rams' exterior pass rushing threats.
On Thursday, former first overall pick and long-time NFL veteran Jadeveon Clowney was released by the Carolina Panthers as the 32-year-old now looks for a new football home. While he's been on five teams since being traded from the Houston Texans in 2018, a reduced role in Los Angeles could be perfect for him.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the roster move with Sports Illustrated's Brigid Kennedy expanding on the decision.
"Clowney, who was drafted by the Houston Texans with the No. 1 pick of the 2014 NFL draft, had just finished his first season with the Panthers, where he recorded 46 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 14 games." Wrote Kennedy.
"Following five seasons with Houston at the start of his career, the three-time Pro Bowler jumped around a lot starting in 2019, when he played with the Seattle Seahawks. He then spent a year with Tennessee, two years with Cleveland, one with Baltimore, and, most recently, one with Carolina."
CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani listed the Washington Commanders, Tennessee Titans, and San Francisco 49ers as solid fits for him.
"The San Francisco 49ers experienced a high amount of roster turnover this offseason, and two of their three leading sack leaders from 2024 in Leonard Floyd and Maliek Collins are now on different teams." Wrote Dajani regarding his fit with the 49ers. "San Francisco did utilize its No. 11 overall pick on Georgia pass rusher Mykel Williams, but Clowney would be a welcomed addition as a rotational pass rusher for Robert Saleh."
For that reason alone, to simply block the 49ers from grabbing him is reason enough but here's the reality of the situation. It's money.
If Clowney wants to chase a title and is willing to play for a reasonable amount, he's perfect for the Rams. Almost in the rotational role Bud Dupree had for the Chargers last season, Clowney is perfect for pass rush packages.
Health is wealth and a good rotation keeps Byron Young and Jared Verse healthy, while giving Josaiah Stewart a veteran to learn from.
But if he wants another pay day, the Rams should stay away.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and weigh in on Clowney!
Please let us know your thoughts on Clowney when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE