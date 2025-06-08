Rams Give Update on Two Significant Contributors
The Los Angeles Rams have stocked their defense with young, talented players over the past few seasons. The Rams have assembled a formidable group of players on defense to rival their talent on offense.
Los Angeles is expected to be a Super Bowl contender this season. To live up to those expectations, the Rams will need to have a roster deep enough to withstand the rigors of an 18-game regular season and additional weeks in the playoffs.
The Rams must prepare for what will likely be a long season. This means gradually working some players back to full health, while also continuing to focus on the development of players on the field this offseason.
Following Organized Team Activities, Rams Defensive Coordinator Chris Shula gave an update on multiple Rams players, including defensive lineman Braden Fiske and cornerback Emmanuel Forbes. Fiske is working his way back from injury.
"Fiske was rehabbing his knee, so he has been here, I think, more than the coaches in the offseason. But he’s been awesome. He’s gotten out there on the grass, taking a few reps these last few days, and he looks just like himself. And just like Verse, we just want him to be himself and to continue to elevate the strengths in his game and work on the weaknesses in his game. That’s exactly what he’s doing," Shula said.
The Washington Commanders drafted Forbes in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Rams claimed him off waivers late last season, with him playing in their Week 18 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. He has reportedly had a productive offseason so far.
"Then, Forbes has done a great job thus far. We were really excited about him in the middle of the year— kind of similar to ‘B Jack’ [Brennan Jackson] — where, you know, you’re trying to incorporate him in all the stuff, but it’s really such an accelerated process now. It’s nice to see how smart he is, see him communicate, and he does a really nice job," Shula said.
The Rams need help at cornerback, with or without Forbes. However, Forbes growing into a significant contributor and dependable option at cornerback would greatly help the Rams this upcoming season.
Go and like our Facebook page today and give us your thoughts on this content, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also, make sure you follow along right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI, and you will never miss any Rams content this season!