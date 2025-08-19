WATCH: Rams Sean McVay's 2025 Preseason Week Three Presser
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continue to prepare for their 2025 NFL preseason finale against the Browns in Cleveland, practicing at their Woodland Hills facility.
Following practice, Rams head coach Sean McVay answered questions from the media.
Watch Sean McVay's Press Conference Below
On Monday, following Matthew Stafford's return to practice, Sean McVay took to the podium to answer questions about his quarterback and other members of the Rams roster.
Q: How will you prioritize Stafford's recovery verses his practice time?
“I think we're just taking it a day at a time and I mean that too because what I'm not going to do is sit here and go back and forth every single day," stated McVay. "I don't think that's fair to anybody involved. That's not accurate with what's going on with the situation either. We're trying to get our hands on it. We're trying to do right by the player number one and our team, so it was good to be able to have him out there today.”
Q: What approach are you taking regarding Stafford?
“I think what's really happened is when you look at it, there were a lot of things that we had talked about at the beginning and it's gone a little bit differently than what we had planned. I think the right thing to do for everybody involved is to truly take it a day at a time. I think where I've gotten myself… I don't even want to say myself, but you set expectations. As we're getting a grasp of this… he's doing everything in his power and [SVP of Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie [Scott] and our group are doing everything in their power. That's where you just take it a day at a time because it's a very fluid situation that demands flexibility as well.”
Q: Does Stafford's health situation impact your decision on who plays quarterback against the Browns?
“In regard to if Stetson's going to play or not? Yeah, it possibly could but I think [Quarterback] Stetson's [Bennett] done an excellent job. I think he's played really well. He's gotten eight quarters of football. He's gotten a lot of reps that he wouldn't have otherwise gotten so this might be a good opportunity to be able to get [Quarterback] Dresser [Winn] a chance to be able to play, but it possibly could."
