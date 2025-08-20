Rams Predicted to Bring Home Southern California Native Defensive Back
The Los Angeles Rams have a strong history of employing natives of Southern California on their roster and within their facility. The organization has a nice blend of individuals either born to or have assimilated into the city and communities they represent, thus according to Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick, the Rams will be getting the best of both worlds in the 2026 NFL Draft.
The Rams are predicted to select Alabama DB Domani Jackson in the first round
Jackson, a native of Santa Ana, California, attended Mater Dei High School before committing to the USC Trojans in 2022. He would transfer to Alabama, playing for the Crimson Tide during the 2024 season. Jackson is expected to produce an elite product under the tutelage of head coach Kalen DeBoer this season.
"The Rams have questions at linebacker and in their secondary, and addressing corner—after using their other first-round pick on Stafford’s replacement—is a logical next step," wrote Flick. "Jackson, who hails from nearby Santa Ana, Calif., is scheme versatile and excels in man and zone coverage. He’s fast, quick, fluid, competitive and instinctual, which translates to quality positioning in bail technique and in-phase coverage against expanded route trees."
Jackson has been associated with the Rams before, with Pro Football Network's Max Dorsey and Pedro Narduchi commenting on Jackson in another mock where he goes to the Rams.
"Jackson is a raw prospect, but he’s one of the best overall athletes in this class," wrote Dorsey. "He has elite play speed and fluid hips, enabling him to stay in man with any wide receiver in the NFL. With another year of development at Alabama, Jackson could enter the 2026 draft as CB1."
"Jackson would bring a different skill [to Jaire Alexander] set but similar impact potential," wrote PFN's Pedro Narduchi. "At 6’1″ and 185 pounds, he has the size to match up with bigger receivers while maintaining the speed to cover slot guys. His time at USC showed flashes of elite coverage ability, but consistency was an issue. The transfer to Alabama and Nick Saban’s defensive system helped refine his technique."
Let's see if Jackson lives up to his first round hype this season.
