Does Rams Defense Need a Top Cornerback to Become Elite?
The Los Angeles Rams' defense in 2024 was one of the best to close out last season. The defense in 2024 led the way for the Rams to come all the way back and win the NFC West.
The defense was led by a lot of young players who played like veteran players last season. Defensive coordinator Chris Shula and the coaching staff did a great job of getting their players ready to have success.
The Rams' defense had an elite pass rusher. They had a pro bowler in 2024 first-round pick, Jared Verse. Verse was a force to deal with all last season. And in 2025, Verse will look to have a greater impact. The Rams' second-round pick from 2024, Braden Fiske, also had a great rookie season. All the pieces are starting to fall into place on the defensive side of the ball in Los Angeles.
The few pieces that were missing on the defensive side of the ball in 2024 were at the linebacker position and the cornerback position. The Rams addressed the linebacker position this offseason in free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. They got a couple of linebackers coming in that will help in the middle of the Rams' defense. That was a problem for the Rams in 2024, especially in pass coverage.
At the cornerback position is where the Rams struggled in 2024. They had okay play from their cornerbacks, but if they want to take the next step in becoming an elite defense, they have to get better at the cornerback position in 2025. That is the one area on the defensive side of the ball that the Rams have not addressed this offseason.
The Rams still have time to address the position but time is running out before the whole team comes together and starts minicamp and training camp.
The Rams have been one of the teams linked to veteran cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Jaire Alexander. The Rams can reunite with Ramsey in 2025. That will make a lot of sense for both sides. Ramsey knows how things run in Los Angeles and still plays at a high level.
Alexander can be another great option for the Rams. But the team would have to trade for either player if they want a chance of having an elite cornerback on their roster next season.
