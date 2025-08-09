Five Questions The Rams Must Answer After Playing the Cowboys
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, kicking off their first game of the preseason. With several players fighting for roster spots, here are five questions the team must answer over the course of the game.
1. Is the Stetson Bennett hype actually real?
Bennett crossed a massive hurdle in joint practices, looking improves, calm, and sharp. He also couldn't get hit. This is live fire, this is football. When the lights are bright and eleven men are tasked with bringing you to the ground, how do you perform.
Sean McVay laid out his expectations for Bennett on Thursday.
“I just want to see him continue to do what he's done, keep taking steps in the right direction," stated McVay. I think most importantly, I've seen the guy that's enjoying it, totally immersed and present out on the field, being able to move from one snap to the next. I think you're looking for good operation in and out of the huddle, good command, good ability to be able to read with his feet and be able to distribute the ball where it goes. Part of the thing that makes his game fun is when things go off-schedule, he can do some pretty creative stuff just by being the natural and instinctive athlete that he is. More than anything, the good operation and really just enjoy the opportunity to go compete and show the work that he's put in.”
2. Who is the Rams' RB2?
After Kyren Williams signed his extension, it confirmed he would be the RB1 for the Rams. Williams, who carried the Rams to the playoffs last season, has been rotated more in training camp and in joint practices. With Blake Corum and Jarquez Hunter gunning for the role, who takes it?
“I want to see those guys," said McVay. "I want to see them be able to pick and choose the right spots. I think one of the things that's hardest to evaluate in these types of settings is these running backs. You don't get tackled, so I want to see these guys be able to level their pads off, play well without the football, but do the things that [Running Backs Coach] Ron's [Gould] coaching snap in and snap out. When you see some of the cool opportunities to be able to create on your own if that presents itself, let's see that come to life as well.”
3. Can Warren McClendon Jr establish himself as the backup left tackle over D.J. Humphries?
Humphries will not play and McClendon performed well in joint practice. This game could not only gift him the inside lane to the vacancy left due to Alaric Jackson's health issues, but also it could be where he puts himself in position to replace Rob Havenstein whenever Havenstein decides to retire.
4. Which receiver stands out?
Is the Konata Mumpfield hype real? Can Mario Williams clinch a roster spot? Will Brennan Presley respond to Williams' progress? Is Xavier Smith putting together a life-changing campaign? What does Brittan Covey have to offer? A lot of questions and such little time to answer it.
5. Who will be the surprise defender of 2025?
In the McVay era, his defenses have been filled with overlooked players who made their name in preseason. Shaun Dolac, Charles Woods, Nate Valcarcel, Shaun Jolly? As Jaylen McCollough did one year ago, which player secures their football future on Saturday?
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE