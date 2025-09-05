Rams' Davante Adams Reveals Work Done Behind the Scenes
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. During OTAs, the Los Angeles Rams believed they created the next great quarterback-wide receiver duo with Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams. The duo was electric, they would talk after hours on how to better their game, and the desire to chance championships was there.
Then Stafford's back issues started popping up, and the connection was put on hold. At least that's what it appeared to be. Turns out, Stafford and Adams continued to work tirelessly behind the scenes, thus when Stafford returned to practice, the connection was back to being its usual effective self.
Adams' Details Growing Process With Stafford
Adams and Stafford spent a bunch of time together during training camp as Adams detailed on Wednesday.
“It's been great," stated Adams. "It started as soon as I got here with the verbals. We got to obviously work in the offseason program so that gave us a little bit of a head start there. Then we missed a little bit of time with his injury. Having that time to go through stuff in the film room and talk about stuff. He was in the back when we were out at LMU, watching some of my routes, being able to tell me, ‘Here I think you could do this,’ or ‘I like how you did that and maybe I'll adjust based off what you're doing."
"Like I said before, there’s just so much of what we do that’s not out here so we obviously got a lot of time to connect and get on the same page. Then when we get out here, being able to time it up and go through some stuff with live bullets obviously helps a lot too. We were able to pick up where we left off when he got out there.”
Adams Shares Opinion on Stafford's Play
“I would say from that part of it, I think we both have a really good understanding of this offense… me having some experience in it in the past, me knowing where I'm supposed to be, him obviously having the best idea of where the receivers are supposed to be, him having the trust in my craft and feeling out my body language and some of the things that I do and me taking note of some of the things he does as well. The timing will only continue to get better, but I think we're at a good place.”
Adams played in a McVay system with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. Former Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur installed his version when he became Packers head coach, and as a result, Rodgers won two MVP awards.
