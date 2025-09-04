Rams Mailbag: Answering the Tough Questions
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The fans of the Los Angeles Rams have questions and it's time to answer the tough ones.
How do you expect Rob Havenstein and AJ Jackson to hold up after missing every scrimmage and preseason game, and now having to face Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr?
Because they're the consummate professionals. Because they're taking time after practice to make sure they're ready. Rob Havenstein has been doing this a long time and while offensive lineman have come and gone under McVay, Havenstein has remained a pillar of the offense for a reason.
Jackson is a different story. I do wonder how he will be able to hold up but the Rams aren't going to let him fail. There are plans on plans to help him out in case he needs it but from what I've seen, Jackson's base is solid and the hands are strong. Once these guys get into their rhythm, they'll be good. It isn't the first time they haven't played in the preseason. That's why McVay loves joint practices.
Will their pressures effect a NEVER practiced vs an opponent also, 37 year old QB?
Pressure will always affect a quarterback, and you don't know how effective the Texans' pass rush is going to be until game time. I'm not too worried because if the Texans' defense gets home, the Rams know how to adjust their offensive game plan. Plus Stafford may be 37, but he's also Matthew Stafford so even if the Texans do get pressure, it will be how they adjust to the Rams' adjustments that dictates if Stafford will succumb to their relentless pursuit.
Week 1 expectations for Ferguson
Very little. We're not sure what Ferguson is going to bring against true NFL competition because he missed joint practices. The Rams have been getting a lot of great work in from both Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen throughout training camp and preseason, so I'm not sure how much Ferguson is even going to play in the first place.
What do you anticipate the RB split will be? Are Corum and Hunter looking to take 40% of the workload overall?
That will be on a case to case basis, fluxuating to fit the needs of the team against different opponents but when reporters asked Rams OC Mike LaFleur about if there would be an emphasis on spreading the touches this season, this is what he said.
“When you look back at it, and I know Kyren [Williams], he’d say he could go for double that and if anyone could, it probably is him," stated LaFleur. "It benefits everyone to make sure that you're not just wearing someone down or overusing somebody. The plan is to split those up a little bit and distribute, whether it's the run or the pass game, and making sure people are involved within the scheme. He’s a team guy. He'll do whatever's asked. When his number's called, we all know Kyren is going to show up on Sundays."
Take that as you will.
Why did Rams not keep OL Willie Lampkin, what's the story behind that?
I wish I could give you a better answer, but the reason is that they didn't want to. It's really as simple as that. Whether that's the right decision or not remains to be seen, but it is important to note that Sean McVay went out of his way to praise both Justin Dedich and Beaux Limmer in training camp, with both men having several years left on their deals.
Thoughts on the why of Shelton at center. Struggled to handle one on one protections against large NT/DT when playing for the Rams. Always had to double or pass off to OG. Not great at center with the Bears who let him walk after one season. Concerned with weakness at center.
Wow. Someone does not like Coleman Shelton. It's a fair question to ask, and here's why the Rams wanted Coleman Shelton back. He knows the offense, Matthew Stafford trusts him, the offensive line respects him, and his ability as a signal caller takes tremendous pressure off of Stafford regarding changing the protection calls.
With Shelton, you know what you get, but he's looked good so far and I believe having both a year three Steve Avila and a veteran in Kevin Dotson flanking him is exactly what he needs to play at a high level.
Which side of the fence your on about Stetson Bennett succeeding Stafford?
If not Jimmy Garoppolo, then yes. If the Rams bring in a rookie, let Bennett compete for the job. Should the rookie win out, fair enough but if Bennett is more ready, give him the keys and give the rookie time to develop.
Any other veteran is probably too expensive.
