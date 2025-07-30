WATCH: Rams Quentin Lake's 2025 Training Camp Press Conference
LOS ANGELES, Ca. After the Los Angeles Rams wrapped up their sixth practice of training camp, team captain Quentin Lake spoke to reporters on the state of his team.
Lake is the third Rams' defender to take the podium during 2025 training camp, following Jared Verse and Kobie Turner.
Watch Quentin Lake's Press Conference Below
After practice on Monday, Sean McVay spoke to the media.
Q: Any updates on QB Matthew Stafford practicing and RB Kyren Williams’ contract negotiations?
“No updates," stated McVay. "[QB] Matthew [Stafford] will be week-to-week. It'll be the same for the rest of the week on that. And then as far as [RB] Kyren [Williams], again, [we] had a lot of good dialogue with [Rams Senior Manager, Football Administration] Matthew Shearin and I talked to [agent] Drew [Rosenhaus] and his brother the other day. It's very healthy conversations and I give him a ton of credit for the way that they've approached it. But no new updates in that regard.”
Q: What's your biggest learning moment of the day?
“I think what was good is that you're putting the pads on, you're starting to activate some more schemes, not exclusive to just some of the things that we're activating without pads on. I thought guys had a good bounce in their step. I thought, like I mentioned, the defensive guys… I think [LB] Nate Landman’s leadership is showing. You really felt [OLB] Jared Verse’s presence today. But overall, [I’m] really pleased with the defense and I thought there was just good effort all around. You definitely felt the energy, the bounce in their step and they came ready to go. [DT] Poona Ford, [DE] Kobie Turner, [DE] [Braden] Fiske, I thought all those guys, ‘BY’ [OLB Byron Young], they did an excellent job today.”
Q: Could you talk about Derion Kendrick’s return after an injury a year ago?
“He's done a good job. Don’t bring that up, man [laughter]. It's bad. He’s handled himself really well. He’s got great instincts and great concept trigger. He's worked really hard. When you look at it and you see the amount of time and effort that goes into getting yourself back, and he’s even stronger than before. He can play the star position inside. He can play outside corner. He’s really smart and understands what's going on big picture. He’s one of those guys. His teammates love him. He just loves the game and he's got a nice way about being able to go compete. I've been really pleased with the steps that he's taken. [Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator] Aubrey [Pleasant] does such a great job with the back end, along with [Safeties] Coach [Chris] Beake and [Defensive Assistant] Mike Harris.”
