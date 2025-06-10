Do Rams Have Best WR Corps in NFC West?
Wide receivers are a critical aspect of an NFL offense, especially on teams with high-end quarterbacks that can make their respective unit among the very best in the league.
The Los Angeles Rams took steps this offseason to be one of those teams, signing Davante Adams to pair with sensational playmaker Puka Nacua. Adams has been one of the most productive and consistent playmakers in the NFL as he walks on to his fourth franchise in hopes of ending his career with an elusive Lombardi Trophy.
The Rams have emerged as a potential championship contender with their incredible mixture of youth and veteran talents. Head coach Sean McVay and Les Snead, to the two constant variables of the team's long stretch of success since 2017, look to make themselves a more attractive roster by building from within.
With the addition of Adams, does he make the Rams the team with the best group of wideouts in the NFC West? Let's take a closer look at each team in the division and find out.
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona's wide receiver corps is truly predicated on the success of Marvin Harrison Jr. in 2025. The fourth overall selection in 2024 had the expected rookie struggles if those were your expectations heading into the season after the hype surrounding him pre-draft as a rare prospect at the position. If Harrison takes off this season, the Cardinals' offense will flourish, as will Kyler Murray.
With Harrison, Zay Jones remains a productive and consistent playmaker wherever he is and will remain a target on the perimeter for Murray. Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch will alternate in the slot to give Arizona different skill sets to attack defenses with. Overall, this is a sufficient group with high upside from its top draft pick last season.
Seattle Seahawks
I'm intrigued by this wide receiver room in Seattle. Jaxon Smith-Njigba was one of the top receiving yards leaders last season and is quickly emerging into the outstanding wideout he was at Ohio State. The addition of former long-time Rams slot receiver Cooper Kupp gives them a productive and reliable pass-catcher who can threaten defenses with a slew of option routes.
Free agent signee Marquez Valdes-Scantling gives the Seahawks a true vertical threat but the ceiling of this group could be even higher with the growth and development from rookies Tory Horton, Ricky White III, and third-year player Jake Bobo. Quarterback Sam Darnold will have an adequate group of playmakers to throw the ball to.
San Francisco 49ers
If Deebo Samuel had remained in Santa Clara, the 49ers would undoubtedly be the best in the division at wide receiver. It is still a good group without him, especially with a healthy Brandon Aiyuk and Ricky Pearsall.
Aiyuk is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered late last season but remains one of the best wideouts in the game. Pearsall has emerged as a quality playmaker in the offense while Jauan Jennings and Jacob Cowing remain a intriguing rotation in the slot. Demarcus Robinson and rookie Jordan Watkins will provide depth on the perimeter this offseason.
This is a solid group of playmakers with a high-end talent leading the way. Health will be a key factor in this room for 2025.
Who has the best WR corps in the NFC West?
The best wide receiver duo in the division is Adams and Nacua ,and there's very little to dispute this heading into the season. Adams can make plays from inside and outside alignments and should remain a valuable and productive asset in the passing game. However, the depth behind this group is a bit of an unknown despite the upside in Konata Mumpfield and Jordan Whittington.
I think the Seahawks have the best wide receiver room in the West, overall. They have depth and despite talent being relatively unproven, they have young playmakers that could be effective when they step onto the field. I am high on Smith-Njigba heading into the season and believe he is on the cusp of stardom at the position.
However, Seattle's WR corps will be dependent on the play of Darnold, who does not do well with pressure, historically. If the journeyman passer can resemble some of the level of play he had in Minnesota last season, as the Seahawks seem to be banking on- figuratively and literally- then this team could see a jump in their win total in 2025.
