Rams Morning Report: NFC West Faces Heavy Action
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams get back to work on Wednesday as they try to shake off the feeling of defeat before taking on the Baltimore Ravens in West Coast morning action from Maryland.
The game will be the Rams' third trip across the Mississippi River this season, having played the Titans in Tennessee and the Eagles in Philadelphia. They're 1-1 in those games. With all that being said, here's what you need to know about the Rams and the NFC West.
Cardinals Head Coach Fines Six Figures
Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has been fined by the NFL after physically striking running back Emari Demercado following Demercado's drop of the football before crossing the goal line in the Cardinals' loss to the Titans.
"Sources: Cardinals are fining HC Jonathan Gannon $100,000 for his sideline altercation with RB Emari Demercado, who dropped the football before crossing the goal line Sunday on what would’ve been a 72-yard touchdown run," reported ESPN's Adam Schefter. "There will be no further discipline for Gannon."
Gannon offered Demercado a private and public apology on Monday.
OBJ Suspended
Former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver and Super Bowl LVI champion Odell Beckham Jr announced via The Pivot that he has been suspended six games by the NFL for a failed PED test during his time with the Dolphins last season. Beckham denies knowingly using PEDs and wishes to play this season. Beckham accepted the suspension from the NFL.
Beckham did state he's interested in a reunion with the Rams, naming the franchise as a preferred destination among several teams.
Ravens Make Trade Before Rams Matchup
The Ravens have sent EDGE Odafe Oweh to the Los Angeles Chargers for Alohi Gilman. The sides also dealt picks. Gilman is likely to play on Sunday as he helps Kyle Hamilton in the secondary.
Oweh only played 26 snaps against the Texans last week but was their third highest player in terms of pass-rushing snaps. For a Rams team that loves to pass the ball, that's one less resource to put pressure on Matthew Stafford.
Gilman is a solid but reactionary player who was losing his role last season to Elijah Molden. However, Gilman did enough to keep his place for a reason. He's an opportunist who has a knack at intercepting tipped balls, and he's a physical force coming downhill, willing to put his body on the line at any moment.
He can be schemed up with the double move so if the Rams find Gilman on Adams downfield, the ball needs to come out.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE