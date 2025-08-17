The Rams Answer Five Critical Questions After Defeating the Chargers
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Los Angeles Chargers in preseason action on Saturday night. While the Rams came out victorious, the lessons learned from the contest may prove to be the key to success, especially with Matthew Stafford's health remaining a massive concern.
Before the game, I asked five questions of the Rams. Here's how they answered.
1. Stetson Bennett impressed against Dallas. Great. What's Next?
Do I even need to answer? Just wow. Georgia's most beloved son delivered in the stadium he delivered a National Championship to his beloved Georgia Bulldogs. While his late-game heroics defined the storylines, it was his smooth operation on his three touchdown scores that have lifted him from overrated collegiate star to legitimate discussions as a long-term NFL quarterback. Stetson Bennett. Have yourself a day.
Bennett is now 4-0 as the Rams' preseason quarterback.
2. Is Josh Wallace the safety they have been looking for?
Yes. His coverage skills fit the needs of the defense well, he's only a second year, so while he will always fight for more snaps, the Rams have time to continue his development plus he's a hitter and his attitude is perfect for the team-first mindset of Chris Shula's squad.
3. Is Cam Lampkin and/ or A.J. Green the real deal?
Lampkin didn't have the best of days but A.J. Green sure did. Green made play after play, setting himself up for a final push towards the 53-man roster. Rams AHC Aubrey Pleasant spoke about Green after the game.
“I thought A.J. really came out hot," stated Pleasant. "I think the thing that we understand really early is they were taking those three by one isolations into the boundary and after a couple plays back-to-back, he stood up and realized what it was going to be. I think that was with their first group where they were trying to get quick and easy throws and explosive plays to get those guys out. I was very proud with how he responded.”
4. How will the rookies on defense respond?
Shuan Dolac made a massive statement, making repeated tackles, flying across the field. While his skills in coverage could use more refinement, he's able to clover enough ground to make windows so tight, most quarterbacks won't be able to target the space between Dolac and the defensive backs.
However, the surprise was the physicality of Tanner Ingle. He's a straight thumper.
5. Xavier Smith. What's next for you?
Last week, I wrote this about Smith: You cooked the Cowboys; you were one of the most prolific pass catchers against the Saints, and you've been a standout in camp. Xavier Smith, this is your moment. Let's see if you deliver.
He did. Four catches on four targets, for 49 yards. Smith was excellent from the opening drive, setting up Konata Mumpfield's initial score.
