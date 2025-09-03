3 Prospects Rams Fans Should Watch in CFB Week 2
A crazy and emotional (thank you, Lee Corso) first week of the college football season is behind us, and now the fight for a chance to play in the 12-team College Football Playoff has begun. The Los Angeles Rams already have scouts who have hit the road to get a closer look at the potential future Rams for 2026.
Week 2 does not present any marquee matchups this weekend outside of a ranked matchup in Norman, Oklahoma, between the Michigan Wolverines and the Oklahoma Sooners. However, we'll be looking at a few prospects that made a name for themselves in their high-end matchups a week ago, except for one quarterback who had an up-and-down performance. Let's dive in.
Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese vs. Grambling
3:30 pm ET, Big Ten Network
One of the top performers from any college game last weekend was Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese, who tallied nine tackles and a sack against the Texas Longhorns in a top-three battle as the Buckeyes reigned supreme as the best team in the country, 14-7. Reese has exceptional athleticism at 6-foot-4, 238 pounds with incredible closing speed, run discipline, power at the point of attack, and flashes in coverage. With two first-round picks in 2026, Reese could find himself as one of them.
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik vs. Troy
3:30 pm ET, ACC Network
Saturday night was a forgetful one for Klubnik, who completed 50 percent of his passes for 230 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in No. 8 Clemson's loss to No. 3 LSU. There were bad misses, inconsistent reads and ball placement, and questionable decision-making despite some impressive flashes of poise, composure, athleticism, and three-level ability.
You'd like to see more from Klubnik. He has a full season ahead of him, so his draft stock shouldn't be placed solely on this game. This weekend against Sun Belt Conference team, Troy, should help with a potential rebound for the redshirt junior.
Miami EDGE rusher Reuben Bain Jr. vs. Bethune-Cookman
7:00 pm ET, ESPN+
Rams fans may be comfortable with Jared Verse and Byron Young as their pass rushers. However, just imagine for a second how incredible it would be to see Verse and Bain off the edge. That could pose a nightmare for opposing tackles at the next level.
Bain was the start of the show against Notre Dame on Sunday night. His size, power, explosiveness, bend, and functional athleticism are outstanding to watch, wrecking drives and the game for the Fighting Irish all night long. That is the type of player you want on your football team, and if the season continues to churn out like Sunday, Bain could be on his way to being the first non-QB selected.
