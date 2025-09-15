How Rams Can Address Depth Issues
The Los Angeles Rams have started the season 2 - 0, something that hasn't happened since 2021, the year they won the Super Bowl. The Rams should feel great about how their season has begun, especially with their bounce-back win against the Tennessee Titans.
The Atlanta Falcons have started the season 1 - 1, and the reason that's important to the Rams is because they own their first-round pick in next year's draft class. Not only are the Rams distinguishing themselves as a top-tier contender in the NFC, but even if this year doesn't play out like how they want it to, they still have something to look forward to in the draft and the resources to build for the future.
Three-Round Mock Draft
With how dangerous the Rams have looked so far, it's expected that they're gonna head to the playoffs and have a pick later in the draft. The Falcons haven't looked unbeatable, and the odds of them selecting in the top ten or around that mark are likely.
James Fragoza is a sports writer for Pro Football Sports Network, and he wrote a three-round 2026 NFL mock draft. With two picks in the first round, the Rams address a lot of depth issues across their roster, including quarterback and cornerback.
First Round
"Matthew Stafford’s time as an NFL starting QB is counting down faster than the Los Angeles Rams likely wish to admit. John Mateer could be the heir apparent, especially if given a year to learn under the veteran gunslinger. Mateer has all the tools needed to compete at the highest level and has already shown strides in his decision-making and anticipation with the Oklahoma Sooners", said Fragoza.
Matthew Stafford has looked sharp through two games in the 2025 season, but if the NFL has proven anything, it's that health is a fickle thing. Despite Stafford still having all the tools necessary to compete at a higher level, the Rams have to move on eventually, and John Mateer could be their next franchise quarterback.
First Round (again)
"Will Lee III’s path to the draft has been anything but straight. Yet, the former JUCO star has found his stride with the Texas A&M Aggies, forcing QBs to look toward the other side of the field. He’s a physical force, using his 6’2″ frame and long arms to envelop pass catchers that enter his vicinity".
The Rams had an opportunity to take a cornerback in last year's draft with their first-round pick, but they opted to trade it and build for the future instead. Their starting cornerback, Ahkello Witherspoon, broke his clavicle during the Rams' win over the Titans.
There's no timetable for his return at the moment, but if he's gone for a significant portion of time, the Rams can't afford to skip out on their secondary in next season's draft class because of their depth at that position.
Will Lee III has the potential to be a lockdown corner for the Rams, with his twitchiness and athleticism. The Rams have been sorely missing some star power in their secondary, and Lee III has the grit and grind to perform under the bright lights.
Second Round
"Fa’alili Fa’amoe followed former Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert to Wake Forest for his sixth and final season. Standing 6’5″, 314 pounds, with near-34″ arms, he has the mass and length to keep pockets clean".
Fa’alili Fa’amoe, as a second-round pick, would be a great addition to the Rams' offensive line. They'll need to protect their quarterback of the future, and what better way to do that than to draft someone who was a part of the defensive line before they made the switch to offense. He knows what pass-rushers want to do, and he'll use that to his advantage.
Third Round
"Range? Check. Versatile? Check. Physical? Check. Heck, Lander Barton even caught a touchdown against the UCLA Bruins to open the season. The Rams finally make up for trading away Ernest Jones IV by taking the Utes’ second-level star".
Lander Barton would fit right in this Rams defense. I believe they should continue to build their defense up, even if it's looked amazing already, and Barton gives them a versatile chess piece who could even be used on offense!
Ensure you follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for all Rams content.
Please let us know your thoughts on this mock draft when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.