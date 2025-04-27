Rams Fans React to Their Final Pick of the Draft
The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up the 2025 NFL Draft. The Rams had another good draft, like they have done over the last few years. We are looking at the Rams final pick of the 2025 draft and see if the Rams got another steal with the last pick for them.
General manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay have done a great job of getting the guys they draft ready for the NFL level. Over the last couple of years, the team has had starting players right in their rookie season and they have found success.
With the 2025 NFL Draft class, the Rams will look to do the same. The Rams want to bring in those rookies and develop them to be ready at any time. Because, as we saw last year, there were a lot of young players playing for the Rams because of injuries. In the NFL, you do not know when your number will be called, but when it is, you have to be ready.
With their last pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Rams selected wide receiver Konata Mumpfield out of the University of Pittsburgh. The Rams added another receiver to their roster. It is going to be a position battle to see who takes to final spots in the receiver depth chart.
Here is what the Rams fans had to say about the final pick of the draft.
"Just watched highlights. The dude gets wiiiide open and can make great ball adjustments but I think he was overlooked by poor QB play," said one Rams fans.
"Steal of the draft!," said another
"Pitt fan. This kid is better than his tape. Good route runner. Nice pickup in the 7th," said another fan.
"Steal of the draft. Just sucks no one could throw this dude and Gavin the ball last year!" said another fan.
"Pitt fan here: I think you're going to love him. Our QB play has been terrible in recent years," said a fan.
"This was a great suggestion by Lou Riddick. I'm glad we pulled it off. SB bound!," said another fan.
"Kid is super solid. You guys will like him. He finds the ball. Very nice 7th Rd get," said another fan.
"awesome pick rams lets gooo," said another fan.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story on the latest picks, moves of the weekend.
Please then let us know your thoughts on the moves of Day 3 so far when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE