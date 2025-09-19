3 Draft Prospects Rams Fans Should Watch in CFB Week 4
The NFL season is just a couple of weeks old, and it is too early to tell which positions are at critical levels for the Los Angeles Rams. Scouts are just starting to hit the road for games across the college football landscape as general manager Les Snead and his staff begin to put the pieces together on the top prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft.
However, one thing has been clear for some time: we're at the end of Matthew Stafford's career, whether it be this year or next year. With two first-round selections in 2026, Los Angeles has a chance to find their successor at the league's most important position. Once more, this week will feature a heavy set of passers, so let's dive into these prospects to watch this weekend.
Arkansas QB Taylen Green (at Memphis, noon EST on ABC)
The next iteration for a Sean McVayquarterback could be one with mobility and unique physical traits to develop behind either a bridge signal-caller or Stafford. In what is expected to be a much better quarterback class than a year ago, Arkansas' Taylen Green fits the bill for a player who could develop into an exciting next-level passer.
Green is a raw player, and he shouldn't be regarded amongst the very best quarterback prospects in next year's draft unless he goes ballistic with his on-field play this season. However, the Razorbacks' standout is the perfect player to grow and develop with McVay.
Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza (vs. No. 8 Illinois, 7:30 pm ET on NBC)
I'm one quality performance in a heightened game away from being all in on Mendoza. This kid has talent and is a favorite amongst members of the online draft community. The former Cal transfer will play in one of his biggest games when No. 8 Illinois travels to Indiana for a primetime night game between a top-ranked offense and defense.
Mendoza has the prototypical size you look for in a quarterback, plus ample arm talent, accuracy, and off-platform ability needed for the NFL level. A strong showing against Illinois would boost his draft stock ahead of two more key matchups against Top-10 teams, Oregon and Penn State, down the line.
Utah OT Spencer Fano (vs. No. 17 Texas Tech, noon EST on FOX)
Rob Havenstein won't be around for much longer as he continues to age, and with injuries in past seasons hampering his performance. So far in 2025, he has been sufficient, but Rams veteran is near his last legs and Snead must look at finding his successor in a strong offensive tackle class in 2026.
Fano is one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the draft and could be a Top 32 selection in April. He brings power and physicality that are always brought from the Utah Utes program. Fano also possesses the mobility and quickness to play in most blocking schemes, so his fit in Los Angeles should be seamless.
