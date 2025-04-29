The Best Quote From Each Rams' Draft Pick
The Los Angeles Rams' 2025 NFL Draft class look ready to take the NFL by storm. Here are their best quotes from each draft pick.
Ferguson shared a little tid bit on his younger brother's feelings towards Matthew Stafford.
“Having a guy like that who is a Super Bowl champion and one of the greats... my little brother is a die-hard Lions fan. He loves Matt(hew) Stafford and has loved him his whole life. Being able to play with a guy like that who has a lot of experience, won a Super Bowl, is super detailed and is a super talent, I can't wait to be able to catch passes from him.”
Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan
Stewart spoke about the moment he got drafted.
"Just the emotions running through me on that phone call, man, I just couldn't hold it in. Even right now, just thinking back on it, everything that went into this moment and all the people that were here supporting me and hearing them, how proud they were of me and everything I do this for, they were all there. I'm just glad it all worked out. I'm just happy to be a Ram. Let's do it."
Hunter spoke about his love of nature and why he pursued studies of natural resource management at Auburn.
"I grew up in the country. I'm a country boy from Mississippi. That's all it is, trees around here. I heard there is a country part in L.A., I've never seen it, but I heard there was. I'm an outside person. That's why I picked natural research management because I like to be outside and that's where I get my peace from just being outside with animals and horses. I have a horse of my own back home in Mississippi."
Hunter also shared an accomplishment from his time in the gym, squatting over 600 pounds as a freshman.
“Oh yeah. I came in my freshman year. I squatted... he wouldn't let me go anymore. The strength coach stopped me. He let me squat. I had got to six... I think 655 (lbs). He wouldn't let me do it anymore. I like lifting weights. In high school, I did powerlifting. When I got to college, lifting weights was easy. It was fun. I think, if I'm not sure, I squatted the most on the team.”
Hamilton took the media through his experience getting selected.
“It's been agonizing. Everyone wants to be picked higher than they want to go. At the end of the day, it's what you do with the opportunity when you get drafted. I'm just excited to be around, able to take what I got and be able to use it to grow better and be better.”
“I have my entire family, my mom, dad, my fiancé and her family here as well. It's super important to them. They’ve sat here with me the entire way through from high school, all the way through college and now. Having them around here and for them to be able to support me for the past two days, sitting, watching the draft and finally being selected by the Rams, it's a special feeling to have the people that care about you around you in your biggest moments.”
Hamilton then spoke about his brother, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton.
"Definitely, it's just a lot different, more on the mental side than the physical side because it's a lot of mental [strength]. Everybody is good in the league, but it's how you are going to take those mental reps and mental snaps to be able to go against a person and beat them. Being able to understand that and just enjoy the process every step of the way is something that he's taught me and something I'm going to carry with me to the NFL."
Paul prefers to go by his nickname "Pooh" instead of Chris when being addressed and he shared the origins of the nickname.
“To make a long story short, all six of my sisters are in the building right now. They're going crazy right now. They can't keep the door closed. I have six older sisters and one younger brother. I played a lot of travel ball growing up. I ended up catching an interception and I ended up scoring it. I posted this picture on my Twitter."
"My mom got jackets made, like hoodies made with my name painted in bold letters over the top and my face painted on the back as well and on the sleeves it had ‘I love you Poo Paul’, the ‘number one best’ on the chest and ‘number one player’. Once I get a picture, I can show you guys. It is crazy. She got matching jackets for all my sisters and my aunts. My mom had a 3-D cutout that she brought to every game. Every time I scored or I made a big tackle, she was up there screaming, ringing cowbells and holding that 3D picture over the gate.”
Konata Mumpfield, WR, Pittsburgh
Mumpfield shared his story of watching Pittsburgh alum Aaron Donald using his alma mater's weight room.
“He used to work out there all the time in the summer when he would come back to Pittsburgh."
