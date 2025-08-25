Rams Mailbag: The Preseason Review
The Los Angeles Rams are set to finalize their rosters this week. The fans have questions and I have answers regarding who might make the team so here's another mailbag.
We’ll find out in a few days, obviously, but most of us would love to be rid of Reeder for good. With Dolac and presumably Paul likely making the roster, we haven’t heard much about Reeder in practices. Is he playing with the ones and twos and almost certainly making 5 linebackers, or can we hope he is cut? Or is Paul in danger, even?
Troy Reeder, barring any surprises, has his job secured. Based on what I've seen in terms of play time and game time decisions, Nate Landman, Omar Speights, Troy Reeder, Pooh Paul Jr, and Shaun Dolac will round out the room. Elias Neal to practice squad.
Reeder featured heavily in joint practices.
Will Alaric Jackson be ready for week 1?
We don't know yet. Jackson is still day-to-day and I will be getting an update from Sean McVay regarding his status sometime this week. Jackson has been increasing his workouts over the last week and participated in a jog through. His official status remains that he's still working through blood clots.
McVay also expressed that the team and he are being cautious since this isn't something they typically deal with, especially since it can be life-threatening.
Did Emmanuel Forbes Jr. really gain weight or nah?
Looks like he did a little bit, but in NFL terms, Forbes is still a skinny player. That's why the Rams have taken certain approaches with his development so that when he needs to be physical, he's in place to make a proper tackle.
If placed on IR, what's Willie's path back to roster?
For Willie Lampkin, two factors determine his path back. When the Rams place him on injured reserve, and if there's a reason to bring him off IR. Let's be real, Lampkin isn't going to play this season but might get picked up by another team.
Depending on the severity, it might be more beneficial for all parties to take a long-term recovery plan in case there are any concerns of extended damage. I will get an update from McVay this week. If they do want him back, the timing of when they place him on IR will determine which slot they can use to activate him.
Who's most likely to be placed on the practice squad?
Several players but I think Tanner Ingle, Brennan Presley, and Tru Edwards will end up there at the very least. Elias Neal is likely to join them. Cam Lampkin, A.J. Green, and Derion Kendrick are my picks for the defensive back room.
Who are you predicting will be the biggest surprise cut?
Honestly, I don't really have anyone. There's not a name that's even worth mentioning because there's no need for the roster or cap space to have a surprise cut. The only name I could say is Ty Hamilton in order to keep Desjuan Johnson, but I'm 99 percent sure Hamilton makes the 53-man roster.
