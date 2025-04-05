Time Shows Rams Handled the Cooper Kupp Situation Well
There really is no good way to say goodbye to a player like Cooper Kupp. Yes, the NFL is a buisness and doing what is best for the team must take precident but it felt more like a divorce instead of a departure, perhaps spurred on by Kupp's public comments about not wanting to leave Los Angeles.
I wrote back in early March that "while blunt truths are necessary, a franchise legend who delivered a Super Bowl ring should not leave with a bitter taste in his mouth." Time has revealed that it is impossible to say goodbye to a player like him, who has years left on his deal, without there being a bit of bitterness.
There was no way not to make Kupp's departure bitter. Kupp is a warrior, that's who he's always been, and had the Rams went into the reasons why they made the moves they made, it would have made the situation worse.
"I'm sure they have their reasons for why they want to do things. Whatever it is," Kupp said during a Seahawks press conference.
"Not a ton of clarity in that regard, but at the end of the day, I'm thankful to be able to walk away from that organization and be able to look back at all those memories, all those experiences, all those things we were able to go through together ... and look at it in a positive light, and be very thankful for my time in Los Angeles."
After thinking about Kupp's statements and what Sean McVay said at the NFL Owners meeting, it makes sense why they didn't go into detail on the reasons behind their decision.
How do you tell a player that has done so much for the organization, for the fan base that he isn't the player he once was anymore? How do you tell him that Puka Nacua has replaced him for years now?
How do you tell him that he doesn't fit what the team is trying to do without going into detail, detail that speaks about the injuries, the inconsistent play, the lack of a return on the money he's being paid?
More importantly, how do you say that without him feeling more bitter? It's a tough situation. The Rams let him know early in the offseason so he could do what is best for your family, but when the Rams top brass sit down and agree that a player has to go, there is no good way to go about it, and in time, hopefully, this will be a small page in what has been a beautiful story.
Time typically heals all wounds, but both sides may need to duke it out on the gridiron first before the healing process can begin.
