Breaking Down Jared Verse's Performance vs. 49ers
Questions are being raised in Inglewood after the Los Angeles Rams dropped their Thursday night game against the San Francisco 49ers, a team they came into the game favored over. It was an irreparable loss for a Rams team coming off a big win over the now 4-1 Indianapolis Colts, a team looking to be serious contenders in their respective conference.
However, there is no questioning the talent and abilities of the Rams' defensive line. Their group of young players has grown into some of the top young talents at their respective positions, giving Los Angeles a high ceiling and wider championship window, one of those being top pass rusher Jared Verse. I broke down two plays from Verse's display against the 49ers and discussed why a bigger performance is near for the second-year outside linebacker.
Jared Verse vs. Trent Williams in two plays
Verse is one of my personal favorite defenders to watch. He wins in various ways, but specifically, it comes from his combination of athleticism and power that is generated through upper and lower-half explosion and play strength. This season, he is starting to find more rush combinations to help with his counters for qucker pressures and wins as a pass rusher.
I wanted to highlight two specific plays from the Rams' loss to the 49ers: two clean wins from Verse against a future Hall of Fame left tackle, Trent Williams. Now, as a full disclosure, I thought Williams played a solid game despite these getting beaten a couple of times, but even the greats will have their blemishes.
On the first play, Williams is in a vertical pass set as Verse is aligned in a wide-seven technique. Verse is going to work to establish his half-man relation with Williams, who goes full-man. With this, Verse uses a quick jab step to get Williams off-balance while exploding out of that initial jab, then utilizing a club-rip combined with speed to win the edge land a hit on quarterback Mac Jones.
For the second play, this is another vertical set from Williams. The key here is that he explodes quicker out of his stance to match with Verse at the point of attack. Seeing this, Verse will initially set up his half-man relation and work to the outside shoulder, but counters with a wonderful swim move to attack real estate while landing another hit on Jones.
The sack production will come, as it has with Byron Young to start the year. Verse has the potential to be a high sack and pressure volume player in the NFL. Maybe it begins to come to fruition this season, as the potential for the former Florida State product is through the roof.
