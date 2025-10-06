Ram Digest

3 Cornerback Trade Targets the Rams Should Be Calling About Now

Here are three cornerbacks the Los Angeles Rams could trade to improve their defensive back group.

Jared Feinberg

Aug 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Rams have a problem, a cornerback one. For the last few years, the team has not been able to find the successor of Jalen Ramsey and is now fishing for new life at the position after underwhelming displays in recent weeks that may have opened the eyes of head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead.

Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers seemed to be a wake-up call for Los Angeles, which must look at pursuing a quality starter in their defensive backfield. Let's take a closer look at three cornerbacks the Rams could trade for this season.

Cam Taylor-Britt, Cincinnati Bengals

Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac Teslaa (18) makes a catch for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) during the second half at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's fair to say that Taylor-Britt has struggled at times throughout the season, including Sunday against the Detroit Lions. However, a change of scenery for the Bengals' cornerback to a championship roster could be what helps with landing in the world of consistency. While he is slightly undersized, Taylor-Britt has shown that he plays well in press coverage and in trail alignments, and he could be a breath of fresh air that would come at the cost of around a Day 3 selection.

Trent McDuffie, Kansas City Chiefs

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) catches a pass as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) makes the tackle during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

If the Rams want to be aggressive and make a true push that can help put their team back into a formidable for, a trade for a top cornerback would do just that. While there aren't any that are openly available on the trade market, Los Angeles could pull off a Luka Doncic-like trade of their own with a move out of nowhere.

Could that be the Chiefs' top cornerback, McDuffie? This is one of the best defenders and overall players on their roster and would be a significant loss. However, Steve Spagnuolo has worked with the worst players on his defenses before, and McDuffie would instantly become a key element of the Rams' defense from the jump.

Greg Newsome II, Cleveland Browns

Oct 5, 2025; Tottenham, United Kingdom; Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) reacts after a play against the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter of an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of my favorite players in the league, a healthy Newsome, makes the Browns defense so much better, and it shows anytime he steps on the field. His coverage prowess and ability as a run defender make him a crucial piece that is missing from the Rams' defensive backfield puzzle.

Confidently, Newsome would be the No. 1 cornerback on the Rams roster. He isn't a high-profile player, but his skill set stands out the most in the position group, putting him in true matchups with the opposing team's best players consistently. Look for this possibility to start with an asking price of a middle round to an early Day 2 selection.

