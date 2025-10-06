3 Cornerback Trade Targets the Rams Should Be Calling About Now
The Los Angeles Rams have a problem, a cornerback one. For the last few years, the team has not been able to find the successor of Jalen Ramsey and is now fishing for new life at the position after underwhelming displays in recent weeks that may have opened the eyes of head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead.
Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers seemed to be a wake-up call for Los Angeles, which must look at pursuing a quality starter in their defensive backfield. Let's take a closer look at three cornerbacks the Rams could trade for this season.
Cam Taylor-Britt, Cincinnati Bengals
It's fair to say that Taylor-Britt has struggled at times throughout the season, including Sunday against the Detroit Lions. However, a change of scenery for the Bengals' cornerback to a championship roster could be what helps with landing in the world of consistency. While he is slightly undersized, Taylor-Britt has shown that he plays well in press coverage and in trail alignments, and he could be a breath of fresh air that would come at the cost of around a Day 3 selection.
Trent McDuffie, Kansas City Chiefs
If the Rams want to be aggressive and make a true push that can help put their team back into a formidable for, a trade for a top cornerback would do just that. While there aren't any that are openly available on the trade market, Los Angeles could pull off a Luka Doncic-like trade of their own with a move out of nowhere.
Could that be the Chiefs' top cornerback, McDuffie? This is one of the best defenders and overall players on their roster and would be a significant loss. However, Steve Spagnuolo has worked with the worst players on his defenses before, and McDuffie would instantly become a key element of the Rams' defense from the jump.
Greg Newsome II, Cleveland Browns
One of my favorite players in the league, a healthy Newsome, makes the Browns defense so much better, and it shows anytime he steps on the field. His coverage prowess and ability as a run defender make him a crucial piece that is missing from the Rams' defensive backfield puzzle.
Confidently, Newsome would be the No. 1 cornerback on the Rams roster. He isn't a high-profile player, but his skill set stands out the most in the position group, putting him in true matchups with the opposing team's best players consistently. Look for this possibility to start with an asking price of a middle round to an early Day 2 selection.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss the latest news and analysis on the Rams this season.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.