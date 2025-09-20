Pressure Rising for Rams’ Young Star in Week 3
It's barely week three in the NFL, and there's already a game that holds so much stake in the NFC for the Los Angeles Rams. A game they must've had circled for months, the team responsible for sending them home last season, the Philadelphia Eagles, are back on their schedule.
What was a classic playoff snow game last season will now be a regular-season contest between two of the biggest threats in the NFC to see who will lose their first game of the season. What are some key matchups to monitor?
Key Matchup
Mason Cameron is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he released an article going over every game in week three and previewing it by looking over key matchups. For the Rams, their key to success is once again in the hands of Jared Verse.
"The anchor of the Eagles' offensive line, Jordan Mailata, has picked up right where he left off last season, again ranking as the highest-graded tackle (91.3) in the NFL. Mailata’s 95.3 PFF run-blocking grade stands nearly five grading points higher than any other player, and his 26.7% impact block rate leads all qualifying linemen", said Cameron.
The Eagles still have one of, if not the best, offensive lines in the NFL. It's one of the reasons why they are so dominant; they don't have to worry about protecting their franchise quarterback or pass protection, like other teams.
"Mailata will undoubtedly have the edge over Jared Verse in the run game, but the second-year edge rusher will certainly hold the advantage on passing downs. Although Verse has yet to record a sack this season, he’s beating blocks at a high rate, with his 26.2% pass-rush win rate ranking in the top eight among qualifying edge rushers".
Verse spoke out a lot against the Eagles last year, and he backed it up against the Eagles. Outside of Matthew Stafford, he's arguably their biggest x-factor this game. If they can bottle up the Eagles' rushing attack and make Jalen Hurts indecisive in the pocket, they can win this game on the road. Verse has yet to record a sack this season, but I believe that changes in week three.
Ensure you follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for all Rams content.
Please let us know your thoughts on how Verse can play in week three when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.