Texans Will Have Their Hands Full With This Rams Unit
The Los Angeles Rams have the Houston Texans as their first opponents of the 2025 season. This game will be played in Los Angeles, and the Rams don't want to disappoint their home crowd. This is a season with a lot of expectations; they can't let it start off with a loss.
This is a matchup between two evenly matched teams, and the deciding factor will be coaching, as well as star players making brilliant plays. The only way the Rams win their season opener will be if their star players play up to their pedigree and don't let them down.
A player who may just win the game for the Rams is Jared Verse, coming off his rookie year, where he won Defensive Rookie of the Year award honors. He's looking to make a statement to the rest of the NFL that he's arrived and here to stay. The Texans may be a perfect opportunity for him to do just that.
Star Matchup
Mason Cameron is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he previewed every game happening in week one of the NFL to identify key matchups. For the Rams and Texans game, their key matchup is Verse going against second-round pick Aireontae Ersery.
"Without Laremy Tunsil in the building, the Texans are turning to second-round rookie Aireontae Ersery to man C.J. Stroud’s blindside. Ersery brings good size and length to the position, which should make him a strong pass protector, as well as quick footwork that will have an impact in the running game", said Cameron.
I remember Ersery's name standing out to me during the pre-draft process, and I would've wanted the Rams to draft him based on his size alone, but now he'll be thrown into the fire early in the season, going against Verse.
"Over his final two seasons at Minnesota, he earned 70.0-plus PFF grades as both a run blocker and a pass protector, which bodes well for his NFL potential. He will have to be at his best against Jared Verse in Week 1".
Ersery will have a lot on his plate handling Verse if he expects to match up with him one-on-one. Verse has had success against established offensive tackles in the pass, including a sack on Jalen Hurts in the Rams' playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles. League-wide, the Eagles are known as having one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, and if he was able to get past them, then what does that mean for Ersery?
Verse has an opportunity to wreck the game plan for the Texans if they let him go unchecked. Even if they double-team him to give the rookie some grace, that'll just open up an opportunity for another player on the Rams' defensive line to go make a play.
Ensure you follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for all Rams content.
Please let us know your thoughts on Verse when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.