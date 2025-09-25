5 Questions Rams Offense Must Answer Against the Colts
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams offense has continued to build on their offseason efforts, fine-tuning their approach as the team looks to get back on track following their week three defeat.
Taking on the Indianapolis Colts, here are five questions the offense must answer this Sunday.
1. How do you deal with the Colts' tough defensive front?
The Colts were already talented on the line of scrimmage but the hiring of defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo seems to be another situation of players finding the right system. Anarumo's system helped turn Trey Hendrickson from an improving talent into the NFL's sack king and a defensive star overnight.
With DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart up front, the Rams' interior offensive line will be tested again. The Colts have seven sacks in three games, as the Rams will see familiar faces in Neville Gallimore and Samson Ebukam.
2. Can the Rams run a strong passing offense against the Colts' veteran secondary?
Cam Bynum is currently tied for interceptions and is joined by veterans Charvarius Ward and Xavien Howard, amongst others in the secondary. The Colts have 13 pass deflections and four interceptions through three games.
3. Will Puka Nacua continue his hot start?
Nacua is currently the NFL's leader in both receptions and receiving yards, emulating his dominant statistical production that has defined the first two seasons of his career.
4. Do the Rams have any intention of playing Terrance Ferguson before the BYE?
Ferguson has been sparingly used this season and was inactive last week. It's unclear when Ferguson will break into the Rams' tight end room, but considering the Rams' play this Sunday and then again on Thursday, if there were any time to use him, it's over the course of the next two weeks.
5. Will the Rams offensive line hold up?
Against the Eagles, the offensive line had an up-and-down day. While it's easy to talk about the negatives, the Rams offensive line did pave the way for both Kyren Williams and Blake Corum to run all over the defense. However, this Colts team is different and they have depth.
Will the offensive line continue to pave lanes and keep Matthew Stafford upright?
