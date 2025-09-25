Ram Digest

5 Questions Rams Offense Must Answer Against the Colts

The Los Angeles Rams offense looks to improve in their week four matchup

Brock Vierra

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams offense has continued to build on their offseason efforts, fine-tuning their approach as the team looks to get back on track following their week three defeat.

Taking on the Indianapolis Colts, here are five questions the offense must answer this Sunday.

1. How do you deal with the Colts' tough defensive front?

The Colts were already talented on the line of scrimmage but the hiring of defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo seems to be another situation of players finding the right system. Anarumo's system helped turn Trey Hendrickson from an improving talent into the NFL's sack king and a defensive star overnight.

DeForest Buckner
Sep 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) is stopped by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) and defensive tackle Deforest Buckner (99) during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

With DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart up front, the Rams' interior offensive line will be tested again. The Colts have seven sacks in three games, as the Rams will see familiar faces in Neville Gallimore and Samson Ebukam.

2. Can the Rams run a strong passing offense against the Colts' veteran secondary?

Cam Bynum is currently tied for interceptions and is joined by veterans Charvarius Ward and Xavien Howard, amongst others in the secondary. The Colts have 13 pass deflections and four interceptions through three games.

3. Will Puka Nacua continue his hot start?

Puka Nacua
Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Nacua is currently the NFL's leader in both receptions and receiving yards, emulating his dominant statistical production that has defined the first two seasons of his career.

4. Do the Rams have any intention of playing Terrance Ferguson before the BYE?

Ferguson has been sparingly used this season and was inactive last week. It's unclear when Ferguson will break into the Rams' tight end room, but considering the Rams' play this Sunday and then again on Thursday, if there were any time to use him, it's over the course of the next two weeks.

5. Will the Rams offensive line hold up?

Against the Eagles, the offensive line had an up-and-down day. While it's easy to talk about the negatives, the Rams offensive line did pave the way for both Kyren Williams and Blake Corum to run all over the defense. However, this Colts team is different and they have depth.

Kevin Dotson
Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams lineman Kevin Dotson (69) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Will the offensive line continue to pave lanes and keep Matthew Stafford upright?

