Why the NFL Can't Afford to Sleep on Jared Verse
The notion of sleeping on Jared Verse may be impossible, as he had a loud rookie season, which resulted in him winning Defensive Rookie of the Year. He's the first Ram since Aaron Donald to bring the award to the organization, which is a good sign for the rest of his career.
What made Verse's rookie year so special isn't only that he had a productive season and was atop the league in quarterback pressures, but he wasn't afraid to show his true colors and talk his talk, while having the play to back it up.
Heading into his sophomore season, it's hard to predict what type of year he's going to have. I believe he's going to avoid the feared sophomore slump, but just how big a leap will he be able to take in year two?
Is He Underrated?
FOX Sports released its top edge rushers ahead of the new NFL season, and Verse made the list. Some would consider the fact that he made the list recognition enough, but being ranked last seems like they're overlooking him a bit.
"Verse may have been somewhat of an unknown throughout the season outside Los Angeles, but after winning Defensive Rookie of the Year, he has catapulted into the mainstream discourse and began solidifying himself as one of the league’s best defensive linemen".
Verse has certainly solidified himself as one of the brightest young stars in the NFL, and it's thanks to him that the Rams feel so comfortable moving forward, even with uncertainties with Matthew Stafford's health. He and Puka Nacua will be the stars that the Rams will rely on for years to come.
"Verse only had 4.5 sacks last year, but he registered 18 QB hits, 11 tackles for loss and forced two fumbles. If that’s what Verse is capable of in his first year in the league, there’s no telling where his ceiling is going forward".
Verse's second year will be important in deciding how he's viewed in and around the league, but I believe he'll be much higher on this list come next off-season. He's due to convert some of those pressures into sacks, and a double-digit sack year and Defensive Player of the Year campaign isn't out of reach for him.
