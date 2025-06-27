What’s in Store for Coleman Shelton in 2025
The Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl hopes may hinge on Matthew Stafford's health, but one of the most important things that goes into that is how adequately the Rams' offensive line will be able to protect Stafford during the regular season.
Unfortunately for the Rams, their offensive line is the weakest part of their offense. They have an impressive array of weapons, but it won't matter if Stafford isn't upright to hit his receivers in stride and make the most of it.
Their offensive line is already dealing with problems, with Alaric Jackson dealing with blood clots and potentially missing a significant portion of time. He was one of their biggest signings of the off-season, and for him to miss time will be incredibly detrimental to the Rams' success.
As well as retaining Jackson, one of the signings the Rams did to address their offensive line was to reunite with Coleman Shelton after spending a lone season with the Chicago Bears. Bringing back Shelton will bring stability to an offensive line that's at a crucial point.
Stu Jackson is a senior staff writer for therams.com, and he's doing a newcomer update talking about some of the players the Rams brought in from free agency. Here's what he said regarding Shelton and what to look out for in his reunion with the Rams.
"Continuing to learn the Rams' 2025 offense. The center position carries great importance to not only the offensive line but the entire unit itself, between understanding protection calls, when to make audibles and also being in sync with the quarterback"
"Learning the offense is not to say Shelton is starting from scratch – he has played in this system before – but given head coach Sean McVay has a vision for a more versatile offense in 2025, one of Shelton's most important tasks will be getting down the new wrinkles installed in the run game and the pass game", said Jackson.
Shelton will set the tone on the offensive line and will be directly responsible for snapping the ball to Stafford and ensuring that he gets the ball securely. It'll be a situation to monitor as he adjusts back to Sean McVay's offense and holds down the offensive line.
