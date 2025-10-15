Why the Rams’ Future Is in Good Hands
The Los Angeles Rams have a roster that's built to compete right now. Matthew Stafford has been slinging the ball to start 2025, ranking third in average passing yards per game and first in total yards through the air through six games.
The injury to Puka Nacua is sure to slow down their explosive offense, but that's why this team went all in during the offseason, to account for scenarios like the one they find themselves in. Davante Adams can step up and be that primary receiver, while another one of their pass-catchers can be the secondary option, like Adams was when Nacua was on the field.
PFF Rookie Team of the Week
Jim Wyman is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he published an article going over some of the biggest rookie performances across the NFL that took place in week six. For the Rams, their impressive outing against the Baltimore Ravens earned Josaiah Stewart one of the spots on Wyman's rookie team of the week.
"The former Michigan product was all over the field for the Rams in their victory over the Ravens, posting high marks both as a run defender (80.8 grade) and as a pass rusher (77.9). Four of Stewart’s nine run-defense snaps were graded positively while adding two stops to the mix. The third-round pick also recorded a 42.9% win rate as a pass rusher", said Wyman.
Stewart recorded three total tackles during the game against the Ravens, and he has the argument to be the best rookie the Rams drafted in 2025. Good linebacker play was one of the things that was missing from the Rams' defense last season.
This is why they signed Nate Landman and drafted Stewart with their second pick in the draft, and so far, the results have been amazing. Stewart looks like one of the most underrated selections of the 2025 draft so far, and with Bryon Young being ahead of him in the depth chart, his playing time might have been reduced in his rookie season.
For a team that's trying to win as much as possible, Stewarts' continuous usage means that the Rams have faith in him and aren't concerned about rookie mistakes. For a third-round pick, he's shaping up to be one of the premier linebackers of his class, and he's giving the Rams a massive advantage right now.
