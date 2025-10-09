Rams Make Franchise-Changing Picks in Latest Mock Draft
One area that the Rams have done well in over the last few years has been the NFL Draft. The Rams have done a great job of finding talented players that most teams seem to overlook, and that is when the Rams go ahead and take them and make them into starters and stars.
General manager Les Snead has done a great job of scouting players and getting the Rams the players that will best help them win games. They have done a great job of developing those players as well.
Every year when the NFL draft starts rolling around, one of the teams that many are focus on is the Rams. They are looking at the players they want to go after and see what players they select because these players have been doing well for them. Every team wants to be like the Rams and find the hidden talent, and that makes their team better, but it is something that the Rams have that other teams do not have that makes them special.
For next year's draft, the Rams will have two first-round picks. They have a lot of options for where they could go with those picks.
Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated has the Rams taking a player from each side of the ball with their first two picks.
15. Los Angeles Rams from Atlanta Falcons (2–2)
Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
No matter if Matthew Stafford returns for 2026, the Rams, with two first-round picks thanks to a draft-day trade with the Falcons in April, should be thinking about quarterbacks. The 6' 5", 225-pound Mendoza may go much earlier than No. 14, with his combination of size, arm talent, toughness and accuracy building the profile of a potential No. 1 pick. But the Rams shouldn’t hesitate if Mendoza slips. He’s been among college football’s most efficient passers, and the strides he’s made within Indiana’s offense from spring to fall inspire confidence that he can quickly adapt to an NFL system.
18. Los Angeles Rams (3–2)
Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
The Rams surprisingly opted against drafting a cornerback in 2025, and while their 2026 draft plans will likely include a quarterback, they have the luxury of owning two picks currently projected in the top 20. McCoy hasn’t played this season due to a torn ACL sustained in January, but when he’s healthy, he’s perhaps the most talented corner in the draft. McCoy is slender but loose, quick-footed and has good eyes in coverage. He had four interceptions last season and figures to impress with his athletic testing during the predraft process.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE