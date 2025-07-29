Five Takeaways From Rams 2025 Training Camp Day Five
The Los Angeles Rams put the pads on for the first time this season and got to work with a physical practice that emphasized stress testing the trenches. With that being said, here are five takeaways from Monday's practice.
1. Poona Ford is a monster.
Ford was the best defender on Monday with Jared Verse closely following in second. Ford plugged gaps, constantly defeated double teams, and was just a lot to handle.
2. Jimmy Garoppolo got an offense tailored to him and he shined.
Garoppolo put on his finest performance of training camp so far, playing exceptionally well, making smart decisions, and throwing precise passes that consistently hit their targets with velocity. For the first time we saw the Rams run an offense fitted for Garoppolo's strengths.
A pass game built off the run, Garoppolo looked just like how he did his first season in San Francisco after getting traded from New England. This was with Davante Adams sitting out practice, as it was a rest day for him. Garoppolo was balling.
3. Jaylen McCollough is on the verge of a big year
McCollough, who was receiving personal instruction from Super Bowl champion Eric Weddle, continued to be a force in coverage. He looks confident, instinctive, and should be a presence at all levels of the field.
“It’s really same thing that you saw him do a great job with last year," stated Sean McVay after practice. "He’s so valuable. He's so versatile. He can play safety or the dime linebacker. When we played Seattle last year, the first game, he was playing linebacker on early and normal down and distances and taking on guards when they're easily climbing to him uncovered. What's cool is when I think about you guys ask me about different players, these are people you don't bet against. They just show their value. They are grown men and they’re mature beyond their years. That's exactly how [Safety] ‘Tank’ [Jaylen] McCullough came in last year. I think there are certain guys that just have a knack for being in the right place at the right time. He was doing that at Tennessee. It's not by mistake that he had the ball production that he did last year. He’s made of the right stuff. I love what he's about. He's just continuing to get better and to really show his value to this football team.”
4. The running back room looks dangerous
Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, and Jarquez Hunter saw opportunities and took advantage of them. Williams was excellent in the red zone, being the Rams' biggest threat to score. Corum once again flashed his speed and agility, bouncing runs to the outside where he found space, and Hunter tried once again to run through the defense, striking at the heart of the front seven in multiple occasions.
5. The Rams have the best defensive line in football
The Rams' defensive line has the feeling of unison where they're currently coordinating their attacks on each and every play, making adjustments in the field in order to play well off each other. They are operating at a level that produces championships. This defensive line is going to strike fear into offenses.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE