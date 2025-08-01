Five Observations From Rams Training Camp Day Eight
The Los Angeles Rams pushed their abilities to the limit on Thursday, using practice as a stress test to see where they're at physically, mentally, and their ability to operate within the structure of the scheme.
1. Jimmy Garoppolo found out exactly where the limit was in his play
Garoppolo has been excellent in camp after Sean McVay and Mike LaFleur re-fitted the offense to play towards his strong suits. Run-based attack, play action passes, quick strike passes, targeting certain holes in zone coverage, taking advantage of certain man matchups, and more.
The Rams on Thursday pushed the limit on Garoppolo. The response was not as effective. When Garoppolo attacked the deep third, there were issues. But that's not a cause for concern because Garoppolo locked in during the red zone period and put in his best performance in camp. His mistakes and the recognition of them gives me confidence that if he's called into action, he'll come through.
2. Quentin Lake is the key to success for the defense
Lake is the chess piece Chris Shula has to win games. Lake is the player Shula could use to press, blitz, drop into coverage, line up against various pass catchers, and once the ball is snapped, it is his job to maintain gap integrity while being able to coordinate players alongside Nate Landman to ensure success.
Landman is the signal caller, but it's Lake who understands the defense, who helps relay messages, and who helps get the defense aligned. He is the key. Lake is also one of the vocal leaders in the defensive back room.
3. Xavier Smith may be the team's most versatile player and thus, potentially their most influential
This would be crazy to say about a player who isn't even guaranteed a roster spot but from what I have seen, he has been the team's most consistent returner, his speed as a gunner allows Ethan Evans to punt the ball deep while punting within his coverage, and the Rams have used him on offense in several creative ways.
Smith may not see much playing time, but like he did with his first ever touch of the football, all he needs is a second and a yard of space to change the trajectory of the Rams' fortunes.
4. Tyler Higbee is in fact back
Higbee had his best practice on Thursday, dominating in one on one and red zone situations, recording multiple scores. While this might be his last season with the Rams, if he can stay healthy, it might be his best yet. His height and skills opened up interior passing lanes for the team.
5. The Defensive Back Room is full of men willing to dare
Every single defensive back has put their body on the line throughout training camp in coverage and as blitzers with no let-up. They're flying, diving, and jumping for balls, often making plays on bigger players. Wait until they face an offense not filled with beloved teammates.
