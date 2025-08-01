Rams' Nate Landman Details Relationship With Omar Speights
Nate Landman and Omar Speight are quickly establishing themselves as a premier linebacker duo in the NFL after a series of impressive performances in training camp.
Landman has taken over as the defensive signal caller and together, they're like lions on the prowl, playing off each other and making big plays in simulated critical situations like fourth and short and in the red zone.
After practice on Thursday, Landman took to the podium where he was asked about his relationship with his linebacker partner.
“Me and Omar are super close," said Landman. "I think our whole linebacker unit's super close. You could see synergy throughout the whole room, so it's not just me and ‘O’ [Speights] but something that, ‘Money’ [Inside Linebackers Coach Greg Williams] instilled in us, in the group and the way we run our meetings. I think as a whole unit, we're super close knit, we hang out outside just the [meeting] room. We're having lunch together, we're watching film together. We're roommates here while we're in camp. That shared grind that we're in allows us to have that close knit group.”
The linebackers have been playing well and the room is a clear upgrade from last season, even with Pooh Paul Jr not practicing due to injury concerns. Quentin Lake has also helped sure up the room, operating as a linebacker in certain formations.
Landman went on to talk about what it's like to play alongside Speights.
“We're playing off each other well. When he sees some things, he makes up for it. If I make a mistake, vice versa. If he sees this way playing a boot, then I will play off him. If I see him shoot this gap and run, then I know I can play over the top. It's just getting those game reps in during practice, seeing what works and what doesn't work. Not being afraid to fail together and then growing from those lessons.”
Landman has been taking things to the limit, testing the abilities of the defense and himself, with him excelling individually, and as a duo, both men have been monumental in stopping the run.
Their ability to link up with the defensive front has put massive pressure on the offensive line to hold up, and with continued pressure, over four quarters, this is a defense built to break wills.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE