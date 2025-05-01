3 Free Agents for the Rams To Target After the Draft
The Los Angeles Rams were big buyers in free agency after they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs last season. They made sure to hold on to Matthew Stafford for a bit longer, and even went out and got him another premier pass catcher in Davante Adams.
They also spent money in free agency to bring in guys like Poona Ford and Nathan Landman to shore up their defensive line and help with stopping the run, which was a big reason why they lost in the playoffs.
Through the draft, they also spent draft picks on addressing their needs, like drafting a tight end to complete their passing attack, and using their last pick of the draft to target a wide receiver who strengthens their pass game even more.
As good of a job as the Rams did in the off-season, there are still some areas on their roster they've yet to address. I thought the draft was perfect for them to address their secondary, which is a bit lacking in starpower, instead, they opted to plan for the future and stock up draft picks in 2026.
There are still some players left in free agency who can help out, and the first name up is Justin Simmons. Simmons spent the majority of his career with the Denver Broncos, and after a lone year with the Atlanta Falcons, he's now back on the free agency market.
Despite free agents being able to get new contracts for months now, Simmons has yet to reach an agreement with any team. In 2024, he had 62 total tackles and two interceptions while defending against seven passes.
Simmons had an okay year, and while he wouldn't give them the same star power as someone like Jalen Ramsey, he'd still be a huge addition to their defense and would be a lockdown defender. It would be a sizable contract, and if the Rams aren't willing to give that out to a veteran player, there's a younger option available who could provide more value for them down the line.
Asante Samuel Jr. could potentially ask for even more money than Simmons would, but it'd be with the expectation that he'd sign on for longer. After showing flashes of excellence with the Los Angeles Chargers, Samuel Jr. has yet to sign a new deal.
Keeping him in Los Angeles would be a good selling point for the Rams, and while he was injured last year, he'd have the opportunity to grow and develop alongside their ascending defense, as he's only 26 years old.
The final player the Rams should target in free agency is JK Dobbins. They just drafted Jarquez Hunter, and they still have Kyren Williams, but Dobbins would be a huge asset in their passing game, and it'd most likely be only for a year or two to bolster their odds of winning a Super Bowl.
